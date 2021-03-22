DGAP-Ad-hoc: Media and Games Invest plc / Key word(s): Bond Media and Games Invest: Bond Tap Issue Mandate announced 22-March-2021 / 07:59 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

March 22, 2021 - Media and Games Invest plc ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; Ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange), has mandated Pareto Securities AB to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings commencing today, March 22. This mandate is following the announcement on February 18, 2021 to evaluate potential further equity and non-equity financing options, whereas it has now, based on strong indicative demand from credit investors, been decided to focus increasing the amount outstanding under MGI's 2020/2024 bond. Subject to market conditions, a subsequent bond issue of up to EUR 40 million under the framework of the bonds issued in November 2020 (ISIN: SE0015194527, the "Bonds") may follow. The proceeds from such bond issue would be used to finance continued growth for MGI.

