Media and Games Invest: Bond Tap Issue Mandate announced

22-March-2021 / 07:59 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, WITHIN OR TO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA, SWITZERLAND OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAW.

Monday, March 22, 2021 - Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

March 22, 2021 - Media and Games Invest plc ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; Ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange), has mandated Pareto Securities AB to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings commencing today, March 22. This mandate is following the announcement on February 18, 2021 to evaluate potential further equity and non-equity financing options, whereas it has now, based on strong indicative demand from credit investors, been decided to focus increasing the amount outstanding under MGI's 2020/2024 bond. Subject to market conditions, a subsequent bond issue of up to EUR 40 million under the framework of the bonds issued in November 2020 (ISIN: SE0015194527, the "Bonds") may follow. The proceeds from such bond issue would be used to finance continued growth for MGI.

Responsible parties

This information is such information Media and Games Invest plc is obliged to make public in accordance with the (EU) Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information in this release has been made public through the agency of the responsible persons set out below for publication at the time stated by MGI's news distributor EQS Newswire at the publication of this release. The responsible persons below may be contacted for further information.

