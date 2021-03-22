Cygnet Infotech launches the latest version of Cygnature - an E-signing solution for all businesses

- Cygnature is an award-winning signing solution that securely authenticates signers, offers them a range of signature types for signing and protects the integrity of the document

DUBAI, UAE, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cygnet Infotech, a global Technology Products & Services company announces the launch of its latest version of Cygnature – an electronic signing solution offering secure, legally valid e-signatures. The company has added a unique feature – the integration of UAE PASS, your secure national digital identity in the UAE, to support UAE based citizens to seamlessly use the digital signature solution for remote identification before consuming any online service. With UAE PASS, one can use different services across various sectors without the need to have multiple access credentials.

UAE PASS is the Secure National Digital Identity and Digital Signature solution for the UAE. It automates and simplifies managing digital identity while availing online services. It is collaboration between Smart Dubai, Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) and Abu Dhabi Digital Authority. The UAE PASS signature is legally aligned with the federal law on electronic ecommerce and transactions, and it is equally valid to a written signature. Citizens and residents with a valid Emirates ID card are currently the only users eligible for UAE PASS.

Commenting on the introduction of Cygnature's latest version, Mr. Niraj Hutheesing, Founder & Managing Director, Cygnet Infotech said, "Cygnet Infotech established the product Cygnature with an aim to promote seamless digital signing of documents. We have launched the new version of Cygnature where we have added the key feature of integrating UAE PASS for our UAE based citizens to provide them a single Digital Identity for local and federal entities."

Cygnature offers a wide range of signature types, including 2 factor authentication, electronic signature, digital, national ID sign, biometric, LIVE, photo sign and others. Every signature transaction captures the timestamp, IP address, Lat/ Long, the device used, and browser used, to maintain absolute transparency in the documentation. Cygnature also allows businesses to integrate the software into their system with the use of API. With the use of custom bots, companies can seamlessly automate repetitive document uploading which saves a lot of time and prevents manual errors while focusing on core activities and scaling up fast on demand.