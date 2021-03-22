Entain successfully completes the recommended public cash offer to the shareholders of Enlabs and extends the acceptance period

LONDON, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

On 7 January 2021, Entain plc, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Bwin Holdings (Malta) Limited ("Entain") announced a public cash offer to the shareholders of Enlabs AB (publ) ("Enlabs") to tender all their Enlabs shares to Entain (the "Offer"). On 1 March 2021, Entain announced that it had decided to increase the consideration in the Offer from SEK 40 per share to SEK 53 per share.

The Offer has been accepted by shareholders holding in total 65,856,834 shares, corresponding to approximately 94.2% of the total number of shares and votes in Enlabs.

As set out in the offer document, the Offer did not include warrants issued by Enlabs and acquired by employees under the incentive program implemented by Enlabs. Entain has offered the warrant holders to sell all their warrants to Entain outside of the Offer at a price equal to the see-through value of the warrants on the basis of the offer price. The separate offer to the warrant holders has been accepted by holders of 1,350,000 warrants out of a total of 1,400,000 warrants allotted and transferred to participants in the incentive program.

Except as set out above, Entain has not acquired any Enlabs shares or financial instruments that give a financial exposure to the Enlabs shares outside the Offer.

All conditions for completion of the Offer have been satisfied and Entain therefore declares the Offer unconditional. Settlement in respect of the Enlabs shares tendered no later than 18 March 2021, is expected to occur on or around 30 March 2021.