Completion of Merger With Longevity Acquisition Corporation and Admission of American Depositary Shares to Trading on NASDAQ

4D pharma’s existing Board of Directors and management team will continue to lead the combined company. 4D will continue its operations in the discovery and development of Live Biotherapeutic products. The cash of $14.8 million held by Longevity is now available to 4D.

4D pharma plc (AIM: DDDD) ("4D" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company leading the development of Live Biotherapeutic products (LBPs), a novel class of drug derived from the microbiome, is pleased to announce that its business combination with Longevity Acquisition Corporation, details of which were announced on 22 October 2020 (the "Merger"), has now become effective.

4D American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") are expected to commence trading today on the NASDAQ Global Market under the ticker 'LBPS.' JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. is acting as depositary bank for the ADSs. 4D pharma ordinary shares will continue to be admitted to trading on AIM under the ticker 'DDDD.'

In addition, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. has now subscribed for 654,023 ordinary shares at the issue price of $1.53 (£1.10) in the private placement, details of which were announced on 17 March 2021, thereby raising an additional $1 million (£0.72 million). The gross proceeds of the private placement is now, in aggregate, approximately $25.03 million (£18.01 million). In total, 16,367,332 new ordinary shares have been subscribed pursuant to the private placement (the "Placing Shares").

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the 31,048,192 ordinary shares to be issued in connection with the Merger and the 16,367,332 Placing Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become effective at 8.00 a.m. (GMT) on 23 March 2021.

As announced on 17 March 2021, Duncan Peyton (Chief Executive Officer) and Alex Stevenson (Chief Scientific Officer) intend to subscribe for, in aggregate, $2.0 million (£1.44 million) of new ordinary shares at the Issue Price following the upcoming release of the Company's results for the year ended 31 December 2020.

In connection with the Merger, 4D has also issued new warrants convertible into ordinary shares (the "New Warrants") comprising 4,320,000 outstanding warrants that were previously issued by Longevity to holders of Longevity Shares at the time of the Longevity IPO and which will be converted into warrants to purchase up to 16,268,040 Ordinary Shares, payable in ADSs, warrants to be issued to the Backstop Investors to acquire up to 7,530,000 Ordinary Shares following Completion in connection with the Backstop Arrangements, and an option to acquire up to 2,892,096 Ordinary Shares to Cantor Fitzgerald, in its capacity as underwriter to Longevity at the time of the Longevity IPO. If all of the New Warrants are exercised for cash, the Company will receive approximately $29 million of capital.