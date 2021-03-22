 

Completion of Merger With Longevity Acquisition Corporation and Admission of American Depositary Shares to Trading on NASDAQ

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.03.2021, 08:00  |  33   |   |   

4D pharma plc (AIM: DDDD) ("4D" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company leading the development of Live Biotherapeutic products (LBPs), a novel class of drug derived from the microbiome, is pleased to announce that its business combination with Longevity Acquisition Corporation, details of which were announced on 22 October 2020 (the "Merger"), has now become effective.

4D pharma’s existing Board of Directors and management team will continue to lead the combined company. 4D will continue its operations in the discovery and development of Live Biotherapeutic products. The cash of $14.8 million held by Longevity is now available to 4D.

4D American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") are expected to commence trading today on the NASDAQ Global Market under the ticker 'LBPS.' JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. is acting as depositary bank for the ADSs. 4D pharma ordinary shares will continue to be admitted to trading on AIM under the ticker 'DDDD.'

In addition, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. has now subscribed for 654,023 ordinary shares at the issue price of $1.53 (£1.10) in the private placement, details of which were announced on 17 March 2021, thereby raising an additional $1 million (£0.72 million). The gross proceeds of the private placement is now, in aggregate, approximately $25.03 million (£18.01 million). In total, 16,367,332 new ordinary shares have been subscribed pursuant to the private placement (the "Placing Shares").

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the 31,048,192 ordinary shares to be issued in connection with the Merger and the 16,367,332 Placing Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become effective at 8.00 a.m. (GMT) on 23 March 2021.

As announced on 17 March 2021, Duncan Peyton (Chief Executive Officer) and Alex Stevenson (Chief Scientific Officer) intend to subscribe for, in aggregate, $2.0 million (£1.44 million) of new ordinary shares at the Issue Price following the upcoming release of the Company's results for the year ended 31 December 2020.

In connection with the Merger, 4D has also issued new warrants convertible into ordinary shares (the "New Warrants") comprising 4,320,000 outstanding warrants that were previously issued by Longevity to holders of Longevity Shares at the time of the Longevity IPO and which will be converted into warrants to purchase up to 16,268,040 Ordinary Shares, payable in ADSs, warrants to be issued to the Backstop Investors to acquire up to 7,530,000 Ordinary Shares following Completion in connection with the Backstop Arrangements, and an option to acquire up to 2,892,096 Ordinary Shares to Cantor Fitzgerald, in its capacity as underwriter to Longevity at the time of the Longevity IPO. If all of the New Warrants are exercised for cash, the Company will receive approximately $29 million of capital.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Completion of Merger With Longevity Acquisition Corporation and Admission of American Depositary Shares to Trading on NASDAQ 4D pharma plc (AIM: DDDD) ("4D" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company leading the development of Live Biotherapeutic products (LBPs), a novel class of drug derived from the microbiome, is pleased to announce that its business combination with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pivotal Phase III Study Shows Genentech’s Tecentriq Helped People With Early Lung Cancer Live ...
Shao Baiqing and Ace Lead Profits Limited Respond to Recent Press Releases by Hollysys Automation ...
Eurofins Technologies Launches an Enhanced Variant of Concern-Discriminating PCR Test Including the ...
Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern Agree to Combine to Create the First U.S.-Mexico-Canada ...
KSU Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Kansas City Southern Is Fair to ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action ...
Veolia Is Not Interested in the Dismantling of Suez Proposed by Mr. Philippe Varin
Tom Lee Joins KKR Real Estate Team in Sydney
Theradiag Announces Its 2020 Full-year Results
4D pharma Announces Completion of Merger With Longevity Acquisition Corporation
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer