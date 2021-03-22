 

4D pharma Announces Completion of Merger With Longevity Acquisition Corporation

22.03.2021, 08:00   

4D pharma plc (Nasdaq: LBPS; AIM: DDDD) ("4D pharma" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company leading the development of Live Biotherapeutic products (LBPs) - a novel class of drug derived from the microbiome - today announced completion of its merger (“the Merger”) with Longevity Acquisition Corporation ("Longevity")(Nasdaq: LOAC).

4D pharma American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) are expected to begin trading today on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol ‘LBPS.’

Warrants of Longevity assumed by 4D pharma in the Merger are currently expected to begin trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ‘LBPSW’ tomorrow, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Longevity units are expected to be separated and holders thereof are expected receive 4D pharma ADSs and warrants in exchange at the same time as the warrants begin trading.

As a result of the Merger, Longevity shares, warrants, rights and units ceased trading on Nasdaq on Friday, March 19, 2021.

4D pharma ordinary shares continue to be admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market under the ticker symbol ‘DDDD.’

About 4D pharma

4D pharma is a world leader in the development of Live Biotherapeutics, a novel and emerging class of drugs, defined by the FDA as biological products that contain a live organism, such as a bacterium, that is applicable to the prevention, treatment or cure of a disease. 4D has developed a proprietary platform, MicroRx, that rationally identifies Live Biotherapeutics based on a deep understanding of function and mechanism.

4D pharma's Live Biotherapeutic products (LBPs) are orally delivered single strains of bacteria that are naturally found in the healthy human gut. The Company has six clinical programs, namely a Phase I/II study of MRx0518 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in solid tumors, a Phase I study of MRx0518 in a neoadjuvant setting for patients with solid tumors, a Phase I study of MRx0518 in patients with pancreatic cancer, a Phase I/II study of MRx-4DP0004 in asthma, a Phase II study of MRx-4DP0004 in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, and Blautix in Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) which has completed a successful Phase II trial. Preclinical-stage programs include candidates for CNS disease such as Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative conditions. The Company has a research collaboration with MSD, a tradename of Merck & Co., Inc., to discover and develop Live Biotherapeutics for vaccines.

