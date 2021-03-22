A total of 8 225 Teleste Corporation's treasury shares were conveyed without consideration to the key employees participating in the plan period 2018-2020 of Teleste long-term share-based incentive programme 2018 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the plan. More detailed information about the launch of the plan period and its terms and conditions is available in a stock exchange release published on 8 February 2018.

Teleste Corporation’s conveyance of own shares based on the long-term incentive plan 2018

The decision on the directed share issue is based on the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 22 April 2020.

After the share delivery on 19 March 2021, the company holds a total of 768 194 own shares.





TELESTE CORPORATION



The Board of Directors





ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

SVP HR Tuomas Vanne, phone +358 2 2605 611





DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main Media

www.teleste.com