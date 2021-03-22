 

Amryt Receives Reimbursement Approval from the French Ministry of Social Affairs and Health for Myalepta (metreleptin)

22.03.2021   

Amryt Receives Reimbursement Approval from the French Ministry of Social Affairs and Health for Myalepta (metreleptin)

DUBLIN, Ireland, and Boston MA, March 22, 2021, Amryt (Nasdaq: AMYT, AIM: AMYT), a global, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to acquiring, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases, is pleased to announce that the French Ministry of Social Affairs and Health has approved Myalepta (metreleptin) for reimbursement in France as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy for the treatment of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired general lipodystrophy (GL) in adults and children two years of age and above and familial or acquired partial lipodystrophy (PL) in adults and children 12 years of age and above for whom standard treatments have failed to achieve adequate metabolic control.  Myalepta received marketing authorisation from the European Medicines Agency (“EMA”) in 2018.  The French Haute Autorité de Santé (“HAS”) gave a favorable opinion for reimbursement in the above indications in 2019.

Dr Joe Wiley, CEO of Amryt Pharma, commented today:We are very pleased to report the French Ministry of Social Affairs and Health’s approval of Myalepta which will now give all French patients suffering from lipodystrophy the opportunity to access Myalepta. Today’s news represents further progress in our efforts to grow the geographic reach of our commercial products in both existing and new territories.”

About Lipodystrophy - Generalised (GL) and partial lipodystrophy (PL) are rare disorders characterised by loss or lack of adipose tissue resulting in the deficiency of the hormone leptin, produced by fat cells and are associated with severe metabolic abnormalities including severe insulin resistance, diabetes, hypertriglyceridemia and fatty liver disease.

About Metreleptin - Metreleptin is approved in the US (under the trade name Myalept) as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy (GL) and in the EU (under the trade name Myalepta) as an adjunct to diet for the treatment of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired GL in adults and children two years of age and above and familial or acquired partial lipodystrophy (PL) in adults and children 12 years of age and above for whom standard treatments have failed to achieve adequate metabolic control.

Zeit
15.03.21
Director/PDMR Shareholding
12.03.21
Exercise of Options and Total Voting Rights
11.03.21
Exercise of Warrants & Issue of Ordinary Shares and Total Voting Rights
08.03.21
Director/PDMR Shareholding
08.03.21
Amryt and Medison Pharma Sign Distribution Agreement for Myalepta (metreleptin) in Canada
24.02.21
Amryt to Announce Q4 and FY 2020 Results on Thursday March 4, 2021

Zeit
15.09.20
85
AMYT.L ( MKap 50 M€) potentieller Blockbuster mit P3 Daten im 2H19