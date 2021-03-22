 

Savosolar Plc – Managers’ Transaction, Ari Virtanen, March 2021

Savosolar Plc
Company Announcement             22 March 2021 at 8.00 a.m. (CET)

Savosolar Plc – Managers’ Transaction, Ari Virtanen, March 2021

 
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ari Virtanen  
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
     
Initial Notification  
Reference number: 743700J1YZ8IEJAPDL21_20210320061452_3
     
Issuer
Name: Savosolar Oyj
LEI: 743700J1YZ8IEJAPDL21
     
Transaction details
Transaction date: 2021-03-19
Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)
Nature of the transaction: Subscription
Further details:  
  Linked to stock option programme
 
Instrument: Financial Instrument Linked to a Share or a Debt Instrument
ISIN: FI4000425848
 
Volume: 10095
Unit price: 0.09600 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume: 10095
Volume weighted average price: 0.09600 Euro

SAVOSOLAR PLC

For more information:

Savosolar Plc
Managing Director Jari Varjotie
Phone: +358 400 419 734
E-mail: jari.varjotie@savosolar.com


About Savosolar

Savosolar with its highly efficient collectors and large-scale solar thermal systems has taken solar thermal technology to the next level. The company’s collectors are equipped with the patented nano-coated direct flow absorbers, and with this leading technology, Savosolar helps its customers to produce competitive clean energy. Savosolar’s vision is to be the first-choice supplier to high performance solar installations on a global scale. Focus is on large-scale applications like district heating, industrial process heating and real estate systems – market segments with a big potential for rapid growth. The company primarily delivers complete systems from design to installation, using the best local partners. Savosolar is known as the most innovative company in the business and aims to stay as such. The company has sold and delivered its products to almost 20 countries on four continents. Savosolar’s shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with the ticker SAVOS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland with the ticker SAVOH. www.savosolar.com.

The company’s Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, phone: +46 8-505 65 172.




