Avaya Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for Seizing Growth Opportunities with its Robust Portfolio of Intelligent Contact Center Solutions

SINGAPORE, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the contact center market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Avaya, Inc. as the Inbound Contact Routing Systems Market Leader in Asia-Pacific, the Contact Center Applications Market Leader in Southeast Asia and Malaysia Company of the Year. Avaya has one of the highest shares in the market and continues to lead in the development of innovative contact routing solutions. It has expanded its portfolio of predominantly on-premise voice- and hardware-based solutions to include automated, live agent, omnichannel cloud solutions.

"Avaya has been an undisputed market leader in contact routing solutions in Asia-Pacific. It has enhanced its inbound solutions' capability through substantial investments in AI," said Krishna Baidya, Head of Customer Contact Research, Digital Transformation. "Its reliable, scalable, and intelligent contact center solutions have enabled organizations of all sizes and needs to deliver excellent customer experiences cost-effectively. With an ecosystem of loyal partners and long-standing relationships with customers, Avaya has garnered 18.5 percent market share in a competitive segment."

Avaya recently enhanced its key contact center portfolio with solutions such as the Avaya OneCloud Intelligent Xperiences (IX) Contact Center, a solution designed for the customer experience needs of large, medium, and small enterprises, as well as business process outsourcing companies. It offers a comprehensive, integrated, and open contact center as a service (CCaaS) architecture with scalability, security, and in-depth analytics. The Avaya Oceana Solution enables organizations to deliver omnichannel customer engagement with complete integration and management of voice and digital channels, while the Avaya Agent Scripting solution guides agents in navigating both inbound and outbound queries using an intelligent scripting capability. Furthermore, the Avaya Teamspace widget provides an open, rich media chat messaging capability for real-time communication among service agents, customers, and back-office functions.