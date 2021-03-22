 

DGAP-DD Limes Schlosskliniken AG english

22.03.2021, 08:20   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.03.2021 / 08:19
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: GMF Capital GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Gert
Last name(s): Frank
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Limes Schlosskliniken AG

b) LEI
391200Z8HTYQVFL9IB58 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DEOOOAOJDBC7

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
108.00 EUR 972000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
108.00 EUR 972000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-03-18; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Limes Schlosskliniken AG
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Ring 26
50672 Köln
Germany

 
65078  22.03.2021 



Wertpapier


ZeitTitel
08:20 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Limes Schlosskliniken AG deutsch
02.03.21
DGAP-DD: Limes Schlosskliniken AG deutsch
22.02.21
DGAP-DD: Limes Schlosskliniken AG deutsch
22.02.21
DGAP-DD: Limes Schlosskliniken AG deutsch

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
27
Limes Schlosskliniken (Top oder Flop ?!?)