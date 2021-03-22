Sonata Software to tap the Customer Experience (CX) Market to fuel growth

BENGALURU, India, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonata Software, a global IT services and technology solutions company, today announced its plans to tap the Customer Experience (CX) market to fuel growth with the launch of 'CXe', its unique enhanced integrated CX management solutions developed using the 'Platformation' approach, Sonata's highly acclaimed framework for digital transformation. 'CXe' is a compelling offering from Sonata designed for clients across the globe looking for holistic end-to-end CX solutions in the post-pandemic new normal.

The global impact of the pandemic has been unprecedented, with the CX market witnessing a major upturn across all regions. According to a study by Fortune Business Insights, the market is projected to grow from USD 9.26 billion in 2020 to USD 21.86 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.0% in the 2020 to 2027 period.

Sonata had in March 2020 acquired the Melbourne-based GBW, pioneers in the CX domain with 30 years' experience delivering CX improvement for marquee brands across the globe. 'CXe' is a combined result of GBW's CX Management tools and expertise supplemented by Sonata's own Platformation methodology of driving digital transformation and deep expertise in aligned technologies like customer engagement, data and analytics.

''Notwithstanding evolving customer habits post the pandemic, the basics of ensuring great CX remains the same. Listening intently to your customer & acting on the feedback. A well thought out CX program involves understanding what drives great customer experience across the customer journey and customer life cycle, using the insights to design great CX programs," said Srikar Reddy, MD & CEO of Sonata Software, announcing the launch of 'CXe'. "A well thought through CX measurement program is critical to ensure the effectiveness of the CX programs. The different components of CX measurement are interrelated & a combination of Mystery audit, mystery shopping & integrated to aVOC program thru a common data platform equip you with the basic tools to make sure your customers are getting a consistent and great CX."