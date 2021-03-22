 

Clarification Total responds to Reclaim Finance and Greenpeace

Total took note of the report: “Total fait du sale: La finance complice?” published by Reclaim Finance and Greenpeace. Given numerous inaccuracies and falsehoods in the report, Total provides the following clarifications based on documents published by Total, including Total’s May 5, 2020 press release on Climate Ambition, Total’s 2020 Climate Report and Total’s September 2020 and February 2021 investor presentations.

1) Carbon neutrality ambition at a worldwide level

Firstly, while the report seeks to downplay the Climate ambition expressed by Total in its press release of May 5, 2020, it is useful to recall the first sentence of this press release : «Total announces today its ambition to get to net-zero emissions by 2050 together with society for its global business across its production and energy products used by its customers».

2) Ambition to reduce scope 3 emissions at a worldwide level

(page 12) «Total SE does not provide any absolute emissions reduction target outside Europe » - The report of Reclaim Finance and Greenpeace presents a graph that projects Total’s scope 3 emissions would increase from 410 MT in 2015 to 500 MT in 2030. – FALSE

Quoting the 2020 Climate Report, page 16: “For those scope 3 emissions, the Group is setting new 2030 targets: In Europe, a 30% reduction in absolute emissions from 2015 levels – a major step toward neutrality by 2050. Worldwide, a reduction in absolute emissions from 2015 levels, despite the anticipated growth in customer energy demand over the decade to come”.

Total has therefore committed that worldwide scope 3 indirect emissions in 2030 will be lower compared to 2015 – this is a global emissions target that will not increase as the report by Reclaim Finance and Greenpeace incorrectly presents, but decrease. Total is the only major to have made such a commitment for an absolute reduction by 2030. This commitment is notably made possible by the 30% reduction target in scope 3 emissions in Europe by 2030, or more than 75 MT/year.

3) Ambition for carbon neutrality and emissions reduction at European level

(page 11) « Total SE operates in 130 countries and only 13% of Total SE’s 2019 production, and corresponding scope 3 emissions, come from Europe, where the Group has committed to reducing the 3 scopes to zero. » – FALSE

Quoting again page 16 of Total’s Climate 2020 report used as a reference by Reclaim Finance and Greenpeace: «Europe accounts for around 60% of Total’s scope 3 emissions». Contrary to the claim made by the authors, who seem to want to confuse Total’s production in Europe (indeed 13% of its global production) and Total’s sales in Europe, scope 3 indirect emissions of Total’s customers in Europe do not represent 13% of emissions but 60% of Total’s customers’ emissions, or 256 MT out of 410 MT in 2015 (scope 1+2+3 global emissions in Europe represent 280 MT of 456 MT): Indeed it is the totality of these scope 1+2+3 emissions in Europe that carry the commitment of Total’s carbon neutrality at the level of Europe in support of the Green Deal and the ambition of the continent.

Zeit
18.03.21
Annual Shareholders’ Meeting of May 28, 2021: The Board of Directors of Total takes the Initiative to Submit a Resolution on the Energy Transition of TotalEnergies towards Carbon Neutrality
16.03.21
Total and Forêt Ressources Management to Plant a 40,000-Hectare Forest in the Republic of the Congo
15.03.21
Total Reinforces its Commitment to Develop Singapore Into a Major LNG Maritime Hub for Asia
12.03.21
UBS belässt TOTAL SA auf 'Neutral'
11.03.21
Total and Microsoft Partner to Drive Digital Innovation and Net Zero Goals
10.03.21
Benzin so teuer wie seit 2019 nicht mehr
10.03.21
Orange Signs a Major Green Power Purchase Agreement with Total, which Will Develop 80 MW of Solar Farms in France to Honor It
10.03.21
JPMORGAN belässt TOTAL SA auf 'Neutral'
09.03.21
Stéphane Michel Appointed President Gas, Renewables & Power at Total
08.03.21
Uganda and Tanzania: Total Acts in Transparency on Social and Environmental Stakes of the Lake Albert Resources Development Project

Zeit
02.03.21
599
Total - alle Zeichen stehen auf Ausbruch