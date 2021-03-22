 

DGAP-News Media and Games Invest announces intention to tap bonds issued in November 2020 by up to EUR 40 Mio. to finance further M&A and growth

Media and Games Invest plc / Key word(s): Bond
Media and Games Invest announces intention to tap bonds issued in November 2020 by up to EUR 40 Mio. to finance further M&A and growth

22.03.2021 / 08:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media and Games Invest announces intention to tap bonds issued in November 2020 by up to EUR 40 Mio. to finance further M&A and growth

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, WITHIN OR TO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA, SWITZERLAND OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAW.

March 22, 2021 - Media and Games Invest plc ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; Ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange) has evaluated different options to finance accelerated growth and decided to focus on non-equity instruments. Based on strong indicative support from credit investors MGI plans to finance upcoming M&A opportunities by issuing additional bonds of a total up to of EUR 40m in a subsequent tap issue permitted by the framework of the initial bond (SE0015194527) issued in November last year. The proceeds from the increase will be used to facilitate future organic growth, whereas there is a good pipeline of potential acquisitions.

As announced on February 18th, the Board has been evaluating various options over the past weeks to -next to its strong cashflow from operations- further finance the rapid organic and M&A-driven growth. Following strong indicative support from existing and new credit investors combined with good development of the MGI bonds, which are currently trading well above par, the Board has decided to increase the outstanding amount under its existing 2020/2024 bonds.

