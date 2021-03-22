Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors

“As Arrival nears becoming a public company, it is important for us to bring together a globally experienced and diverse Board of Directors who can help Arrival to achieve its goal of reinventing the automotive industry," said Peter Cuneo, the current Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors of CIIG and the nominee for Non-Executive Chairman of Arrival’s global Board of Directors. "Drawing on expertise from the forefront of the technology, media, financial and automotive industries, Arrival’s global Board of Directors will play a pivotal role in supporting the business through its journey as it accelerates the mass adoption of electric vehicles worldwide.”

Arrival, the global company creating electric vehicles using its game-changing technologies, announced today that, in addition to the previously announced five members of its Board of Directors, it expects to appoint two additional members upon the consummation of the pending business combination between Arrival Group, Arrival S.à r.l (“Arrival”) and CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: CIIC) (“CIIG”), a U.S. publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company. Arrival Group, the combined company, will become a publicly listed company and its ordinary shares and warrants will be listed on NASDAQ under the new ticker symbols “ARVL” and “ARVLW” respectively, upon completion of the business combination.

“I am pleased that we have assembled the right Board that reflects Arrival’s culture and will support us in our transition to becoming a public company and the responsibility that brings,” said Denis Sverdlov, Founder and CEO of Arrival. “We are looking forward to working together as they bring their collective experience in scaling companies, managing rapid growth and building global brands to the business.”

Arrival’s initial global Board of Directors is expected to include:

Peter Cuneo, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors, CIIG

F. Peter Cuneo has been Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Board of Directors at CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: CIIC) since its inception in 2019. A recognized leader in corporate value creation, Mr. Cuneo has reshaped the operations of seven companies in the global media and consumer products sectors in the past 40 years. Mr. Cuneo is the Managing Partner of Cuneo & Co, an early stage private venture capital firm. Mr. Cuneo is active on numerous private, public and nonprofit boards. As President and Chief Executive Officer of Marvel Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:MVL) he led Marvel post-bankruptcy, to a prominent position in the entertainment industry, before serving as Vice Chairman of the Board and providing one of the world’s leading entertainment brands with active strategic leadership. This culminated in the company’s more than $4 billion sale to Disney at the end of 2009 when shares were trading at $54 per share, representing share price appreciation of approximately 57 times from the stock low. Mr. Cuneo previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Remington Products Company, President of the Security Hardware Group of the Black & Decker Corporation, President of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.’s Pharmaceutical Group in Canada, and President of the Clairol Personal Care Division. At Arrival, he will serve as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board as well as a member of the Board’s Audit Committee.