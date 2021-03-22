 

Hyundai Mobis introduces premium sound jointly with Meridian

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.03.2021, 09:00  |  49   |   |   

- First introduced in Kia K8…A high-end, high performance audio system combining Hyundai Mobis and Meridian Audio

- Meridian with craftsmanship and innovative digital technology…Synergied with infotainment technology and expertise from Hyundai Mobis

- The world's first automotive audio system utilitizing NATEC speakers which use a diaphragm made of natural wood

SEOUL, South Korea, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Mobis announced on March 22 that it is collaborating with Meridian Audio, the British audio pioneer, to deliver premium branded sound to global automaker. Together, Hyundai Mobis and Meridian have designed premium sound systems for global automotive brands Kia K8, set to be released next quarter.

Hyundai Mobis CI

Hyundai Mobis is adding premium branded sound to its automotive audio portfolio, and responding proactively to the diverse needs of customers around the globe. Starting with the Kia's new modern and innovative sedan, K8, Hyundai Mobis will supply the premium sound system to various global customers.

By working with Meridian, Hyundai Mobis will take in-car audio to another level, developing tailored audio systems that provide drivers and passengers with immersive listening experiences.

Vice President, Won-woo Lee, Global Sales Strategy of Hyundai Mobis, said, "We are glad to work with Meridian, the symbol of craftsmanship and high class quality, built on pioneering the premium audio market and high performance for more than 40 years." Lee continued, "With the infotainment technology of Hyundai Mobis, we expect to advance into the global auto market."

For the Kia K8, Hyundai Mobis invited Meridian's acoustic experts and audio engineers to Korea during the development of the audio system to optimize the tuning of the K8. This collaboration between Meridian and Mobis delivers a sound that is natural, three-dimensional and remarkably easy to listen to with almost zero listener fatigue.

The K8 is the first vehicle within the Kia range to feature Meridian, allowing customers to enjoy natural, lifelike and authentic audio on the move. The 14-speaker audio system includes the world's first application of NATEC natural wood speakers developed by Hyundai Mobis. Titanium tweeters are used for refined high-frequency performance and the greatly increased woofer count ensures bass is delivered effortlessly throughout the vehicle.

About Hyundai Mobis

Hyundai Mobis is the 7th largest leading automotive supplier. Founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Seoul, Korea, Hyundai Mobis is to become a lifelong technology partner for vehicles and people.

Hyundai Mobis is excellent in sensors, sensor fusion in controllers and software design capabilities in safety control. Its products also include various electrification components, brakes, suspension, steering, airbags, lights and automotive electronics.

Mobis currently has more than 30,000 employees and has been manufacturing in more than 30 regions in 10 countries. In addition to its R&D headquarters in Korea, Mobis has 4 technology centers in Germany, China, India and the United States.

Media Contact

Jihyun Han (jihyun.han@mobis.co.kr)
Choon Kee Hwang (ckhwang@mobis.co.kr) 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1166884/hyundaimobis_CI_Logo.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hyundai Mobis introduces premium sound jointly with Meridian - First introduced in Kia K8…A high-end, high performance audio system combining Hyundai Mobis and Meridian Audio - Meridian with craftsmanship and innovative digital technology…Synergied with infotainment technology and expertise from Hyundai Mobis …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
IBM Launches Fourth Annual Call for Code Global Challenge to Tackle Existential Threat of Climate ...
OPPO Reno5 series named the official smartphone partner of PUBG MOBILE Esports in the MEA region ...
Capital University College UAE offers Rome Business School Master Programs having a 96% placement ...
Picosun trusts in augmented reality for refined customer support
Avaya Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for Seizing Growth Opportunities with its Robust Portfolio of ...
Cygnet Infotech launches the latest version of Cygnature - an E-signing solution for all businesses
Mindtree Partners with Knauf to Drive its IT Transformation Initiatives
Entain successfully completes the recommended public cash offer to the shareholders of Enlabs and ...
Sonata Software to tap the Customer Experience (CX) Market to fuel growth
Healthcare Patent Filing Outsourcing Market Size Worth $1.8 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Why Canada is Becoming a Hub for Psychedelics Research and Development
Gold Prices Hold Steady Amidst Burgeoning Manufacturing Activity
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
Subversive Acquisition LP Announces Filing of Final Prospectus and Mailing of Information Circular ...
Overline Launches 'Interchange,' Its Cross-Chain Trading Platform With 95% Lower Fees Than Its ...
Increasing Support Could Boost the Mobile Gaming Industry
Microba Life Sciences partners with Unilever to target sleep through the gut microbiome
Nordic Nanovector Appoints Experienced Pharmaceutical Company Leader Peter L. Braun as Chief ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in GTT Communications, Inc. ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area