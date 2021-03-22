 

Philips convenes the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.03.2021, 09:00  |  81   |   |   


March 22, 2021

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) today convenes the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) and publishes the agenda with explanatory notes.

The agenda of the 2021 AGM includes proposals to reappoint Mr. Marnix van Ginneken as member of the Board of Management and to appoint Mrs. Chua Sock Koong and Mrs. Indra Nooyi as members of the Supervisory Board. The agenda also includes a number of recurring items, such as proposals to adopt the company’s financial statements and dividend.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Philips Electronics!
Short
Basispreis 51,76€
Hebel 12,00
Ask 0,43
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 44,13€
Hebel 11,70
Ask 0,38
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

The AGM will be held on Thursday May 6, 2021, beginning at 14:00 hours CET. To protect the health and safety of all participants in connection with COVID-19 and considering the temporary legislative measures from the Dutch government, shareholders are invited to submit their voting instructions and follow the meeting via the live webcast (which will be available on Philips’ website) or to virtually attend and vote at the 2021 AGM.

The convening notice, the full agenda with explanatory notes, the Annual Report 2020 (which was published on February 23, 2021), the binding nominations, as well as all other documents related to the AGM, can be found here.

For further information, please contact:

Ben Zwirs
Philips Global Press Office
Tel.: +31 6 1521 3446
E-mail: ben.zwirs@philips.com

Derya Guzel
Philips Investor Relations
Tel.: +31 20 59 77055
E-mail: derya.guzel@philips.com

About Royal Philips
Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2020 sales of EUR 19.5 billion and employs approximately 82,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.


Seite 1 von 2
Koninklijke Philips Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Philips convenes the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders March 22, 2021 Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) today convenes the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) and publishes the agenda with explanatory notes. The agenda of the 2021 AGM includes proposals to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Valneva Joins Euronext SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 Indices
Novartis appoints Karen Hale as Chief Legal Officer
Nokia deploys first 5G standalone RAN Sharing network for M1-StarHub Joint Venture in Singapore
Pivotal Phase III study shows Roche’s Tecentriq helped people with early lung cancer live longer ...
Euronext announces the sale of Centevo
Quadient Announces the Acquisition of Beanworks, a Leading FinTech in SaaS Accounts Payable ...
Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) announce discovery of potentially new ...
Gold Bull intersects 144.8m at 1.67g/t gold, including 6.1m at 10.75g/t gold in maiden drill hole ...
Golden Minerals Announces Expansion Drilling at Rodeo Gold Mine
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.03.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan hebt Philips auf 'Overweight' und Ziel auf 50,70 Euro
18.03.21
JPMORGAN stuft PHILIPS NV auf 'Overweight'
11.03.21
Philips, American College of Cardiology and MedAxiom collaborate to shape the future of cardiovascular care delivery
10.03.21
Philips survey reveals COVID-19’s negative impact on sleep quality and CPAP use
09.03.21
Philips and openDoctor partner to deliver unprecedented digital front door experience in radiology
04.03.21
Philips Incisive CT gets even smarter with debut of AI-enabled Precise Suite
04.03.21
Philips advances AI-enabled streamlined workflow solutions in diagnostic X-ray at ECR 2021
03.03.21
Philips and Disney join forces to improve the healthcare experience of children
03.03.21
Survey cites enhanced patient experience and anxiety reduction as top benefits of Philips Ambient Experience
02.03.21
Philips partners with DiA Imaging Analysis to enhance ultrasound with AI-based image quantification

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
05.03.21
4
Philips