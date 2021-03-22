Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 10 March 2021, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (“STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 600 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2022.

The following transactions have been executed from 15 March to 19 March 2022:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 56,815 7,141,178 15 March 2021 43,435 122.47 5,319,432 16 March 2021 30,000 123.41 3,702,429 17 March 2021 30,059 120.85 3,632,660 18 March 2021 11,210 121.39 1,360,757 19 March 2021 20,055 120.99 2,426,414 Accumulated under the program 191,574 23,582,871

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 15 March – 19 March 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 3,425,822 treasury shares, corresponding to 3.43% of the total share capital.

