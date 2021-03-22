 

Healthcare Patent Filing Outsourcing Market Size Worth $1.8 Billion By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.03.2021, 09:35  |  65   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global healthcare patent filing outsourcing market size is expected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2028. In-house departments of pharmaceutical and medical devices firms typically do not have sufficient time to carry out patent filing processes. Even if they do, it will be a costly option for the firms. Therefore, the market is significantly driven by the growing need for cost-saving and time-saving in patent filing processes.

Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key suggestions from the report:

  • Medtech accounted for the largest revenue share of 51.2% in 2020 owing to growing technological innovations in medical devices
  • Filing and prosecution services accounted for the largest revenue share of over 50.0% in 2020 owing to complexity, cost-efficiency, and time-saving associated with outsourcing such activities
  • By origin, non-resident is the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 5.9% between 2021 to 2028 as national patent in one country might not prevent copying of a product or technology in a different country
  • Asia pacific region contributed for the largest share of 65.5% owing to high number of patents filed in the region coupled with availability of low cost outsourcing services in the region. Furthermore, the off-shore model is highly adopted in this industry, where such offices are majorly placed in countries such as India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore and others

Read 120 page research report with ToC on "Healthcare Patent Filing Outsourcing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Domain, By Service (Pre-filing, Filing & Prosecution, Post Grant), By Origin (Resident, Non-resident), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/healthcare-patent-filing-outsourcing-market

The market suffered a hefty decline of 2.1% in 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizations such as the European Patent Office (EPO) and the United State Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) announced relaxations such as extension of deadlines in order to accommodate 2019 novel coronavirus related delays and interruptions. However, with the lifting of COVID-19 related shelter-in-place mandates and commercialization of the vaccine, the bottle necking of patent filing is clearing. The market is projected to recover from 2021 onwards and expand with a lucrative CAGR over the forecast period.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Healthcare Patent Filing Outsourcing Market Size Worth $1.8 Billion By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc. SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The global healthcare patent filing outsourcing market size is expected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
IBM Launches Fourth Annual Call for Code Global Challenge to Tackle Existential Threat of Climate ...
OPPO Reno5 series named the official smartphone partner of PUBG MOBILE Esports in the MEA region ...
Capital University College UAE offers Rome Business School Master Programs having a 96% placement ...
Picosun trusts in augmented reality for refined customer support
Avaya Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for Seizing Growth Opportunities with its Robust Portfolio of ...
Cygnet Infotech launches the latest version of Cygnature - an E-signing solution for all businesses
Mindtree Partners with Knauf to Drive its IT Transformation Initiatives
Sonata Software to tap the Customer Experience (CX) Market to fuel growth
Entain successfully completes the recommended public cash offer to the shareholders of Enlabs and ...
Healthcare Patent Filing Outsourcing Market Size Worth $1.8 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Why Canada is Becoming a Hub for Psychedelics Research and Development
Gold Prices Hold Steady Amidst Burgeoning Manufacturing Activity
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
Subversive Acquisition LP Announces Filing of Final Prospectus and Mailing of Information Circular ...
Overline Launches 'Interchange,' Its Cross-Chain Trading Platform With 95% Lower Fees Than Its ...
Increasing Support Could Boost the Mobile Gaming Industry
Microba Life Sciences partners with Unilever to target sleep through the gut microbiome
Nordic Nanovector Appoints Experienced Pharmaceutical Company Leader Peter L. Braun as Chief ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in GTT Communications, Inc. ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area