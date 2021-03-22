SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global healthcare patent filing outsourcing market size is expected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2028 , according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2028 . In-house departments of pharmaceutical and medical devices firms typically do not have sufficient time to carry out patent filing processes. Even if they do, it will be a costly option for the firms. Therefore, the market is significantly driven by the growing need for cost-saving and time-saving in patent filing processes.

Key suggestions from the report:

Medtech accounted for the largest revenue share of 51.2% in 2020 owing to growing technological innovations in medical devices

Filing and prosecution services accounted for the largest revenue share of over 50.0% in 2020 owing to complexity, cost-efficiency, and time-saving associated with outsourcing such activities

By origin, non-resident is the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 5.9% between 2021 to 2028 as national patent in one country might not prevent copying of a product or technology in a different country

Asia pacific region contributed for the largest share of 65.5% owing to high number of patents filed in the region coupled with availability of low cost outsourcing services in the region. Furthermore, the off-shore model is highly adopted in this industry, where such offices are majorly placed in countries such as India , Japan , Korea, Malaysia , Singapore and others

Read 120 page research report with ToC on "Healthcare Patent Filing Outsourcing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Domain, By Service (Pre-filing, Filing & Prosecution, Post Grant), By Origin (Resident, Non-resident), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/healthcare-patent-filing-outsourcing-market

The market suffered a hefty decline of 2.1% in 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizations such as the European Patent Office (EPO) and the United State Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) announced relaxations such as extension of deadlines in order to accommodate 2019 novel coronavirus related delays and interruptions. However, with the lifting of COVID-19 related shelter-in-place mandates and commercialization of the vaccine, the bottle necking of patent filing is clearing. The market is projected to recover from 2021 onwards and expand with a lucrative CAGR over the forecast period.