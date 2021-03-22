 

Airly raises $3.3m from marquee tech investors to address the air quality health crisis

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.03.2021, 10:00  |  45   |   |   

Problem: More than 10 million people die each year from air pollution

Solution: Airly's sensors and software provide ultra-local, accurate, predictive air quality data to help control air pollution across the world 

Traction: Revenue increased over 200% outside the home market in 2020 with Airly deployed in 600 cities collecting more than 20,000 data points as users passed 2 million

Expansion: Airly to open offices in the UK and US as it doubles staff count

LONDON, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleantech business Airly, Inc. today announced it has raised a $3.3m funding round to scale its AI-powered air quality platform globally. Airly's customers comprise over 600 local governments and cities including Hong Kong, Jakarta, Oslo, Granada, corporates such as Philips, Virgin, Innogy, PwC, Veolia and Skanska. Airly will open offices in the UK and US as it doubles staff count.

 

Airly Logo

 

The funding round was led by firstminute capital, an early-stage venture fund based in London, which is led by Brent Hoberman CBE and backed by over 70 unicorn tech founders. Leading angel investors also participated, including: Uber founder Garrett Camp via Expa, Bolt CEO Markus Villig, founding Editor-in-Chief of WIRED David Rowan, Pipedrive founder Ragnar Sass and Ferry Heilemann, co-founder of Leaders for Climate Action. Previous investors, including Sir Richard Branson Family Office and Henkel board member Konstantin von Unger who also participated in the round. Existing investors include Giant Ventures and Sir Ronald Cohen's family.

Airly provides actionable insights about air quality with its AI-driven algorithms that predict air pollution for the next 24 hours with a verifiability of up to 95%. Airly gives customers across the globe an environmental intelligence platform by installing networks of sensors that track all the key pollution markers - particulate matter (PM1, PM2.5, PM10) and gases (NO2, O3, SO2 and CO). Airly's R&D department is also partnering with mobility companies to roll out sensor-equipped cars & scooters to track air quality with even higher resolution.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Airly raises $3.3m from marquee tech investors to address the air quality health crisis - Problem: More than 10 million people die each year from air pollution - Solution: Airly's sensors and software provide ultra-local, accurate, predictive air quality data to help control air pollution across the world  - Traction: Revenue …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
IBM Launches Fourth Annual Call for Code Global Challenge to Tackle Existential Threat of Climate ...
OPPO Reno5 series named the official smartphone partner of PUBG MOBILE Esports in the MEA region ...
Capital University College UAE offers Rome Business School Master Programs having a 96% placement ...
Picosun trusts in augmented reality for refined customer support
Avaya Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for Seizing Growth Opportunities with its Robust Portfolio of ...
Cygnet Infotech launches the latest version of Cygnature - an E-signing solution for all businesses
Mindtree Partners with Knauf to Drive its IT Transformation Initiatives
Sonata Software to tap the Customer Experience (CX) Market to fuel growth
Entain successfully completes the recommended public cash offer to the shareholders of Enlabs and ...
Healthcare Patent Filing Outsourcing Market Size Worth $1.8 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Why Canada is Becoming a Hub for Psychedelics Research and Development
Gold Prices Hold Steady Amidst Burgeoning Manufacturing Activity
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
Subversive Acquisition LP Announces Filing of Final Prospectus and Mailing of Information Circular ...
Overline Launches 'Interchange,' Its Cross-Chain Trading Platform With 95% Lower Fees Than Its ...
Increasing Support Could Boost the Mobile Gaming Industry
Microba Life Sciences partners with Unilever to target sleep through the gut microbiome
Nordic Nanovector Appoints Experienced Pharmaceutical Company Leader Peter L. Braun as Chief ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in GTT Communications, Inc. ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area