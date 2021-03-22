 

SIFI announces granting of Marketing Authorizations in Turkey

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.03.2021, 10:09  |  28   |   |   

Leading ophthalmic products, including NETILDEX, NETIRA and EYESTIL will soon be marketed directly by SIFI Ilaç

CATANIA, Italy, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SIFI, a leading ophthalmic company, is pleased to announce that the Turkish Medicines and Medical Devices Agency (TMMDA) has approved the transfer of marketing authorizations from its former local distributor to its wholly owned subsidiary SIFI İlaç A.S. The approvals cover different formulations of ophthalmic drugs NETIRA, NETILDEX, EYESTIL and PRENACID.

SIFI Logo (PRNewsfoto/SIFI S.p.A.)

NETIRA (netilmicin) is indicated for the treatment of ocular infections and is available as multi-dose and preservative-free single-dose eye drops.

NETILDEX (fixed combination of netilmicin and dexamethasone) is indicated for the treatment of ocular inflammation of the anterior segment of the eye, in presence or at risk of bacterial infection. It is available as multi-dose and preservative-free single-dose eye drops.

EYESTIL (sodium hyaluronate) is indicated for the treatment of dry-eye and is available as multi-dose and preservative-free single-dose eye drops.

PRENACID (desonide) is indicated for the treatment of ocular inflammations and is available as eye-drops and ointment.

These pharmaceuticals are part of a comprehensive and established ophthalmic portfolio, including medical device XANTERNET and nutraceutical ADRUSEN, which SIFI Ilaç expects to start distributing directly next month in Turkey, the 6th biggest pharmaceutical market in Europe.

SIFI Ilaç is currently deploying a fully-fledged organization, including a field sales force, that will make extensive use of digital technologies to accelerate its reach to ophthalmologists and other important stakeholders in the market.

"These approvals represent a key milestone in strengthening SIFI's competitive position in Europe. Thanks to the hard work of our former distributor TEKA Ilaç, our products are well-known and much appreciated in the Turkish ophthalmic community," commented Gilberto Dalesio, SIFI's Chief Commercial Officer.

"We are delighted to continue providing Turkish patients and physicians with our proven products for the effective treatment of most common ocular disorders," added Nahide Sarisin, General Manager of SIFI İlaç, "We also look forward to bring further innovations from our R&D pipeline to address unmet needs, as a sign of SIFI's long-term commitment to Turkey."

About SIFI

SIFI is a leading ophthalmic company, headquartered in Italy, focusing on eye care since 1935. SIFI develops, manufactures, and markets innovative therapeutic solutions for patients with ophthalmic conditions. SIFI is fully committed through its R&D to improve the quality of life of patients, exporting treatments to more than 20 countries worldwide with a direct presence in Italy, Spain, France, Romania, Mexico and Turkey.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1337809/SIFI_Logo.jpg

Key Contact:
 press@sifigroup.com
+393336999669



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SIFI announces granting of Marketing Authorizations in Turkey Leading ophthalmic products, including NETILDEX, NETIRA and EYESTIL will soon be marketed directly by SIFI Ilaç CATANIA, Italy, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - SIFI, a leading ophthalmic company, is pleased to announce that the Turkish Medicines and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
IBM Launches Fourth Annual Call for Code Global Challenge to Tackle Existential Threat of Climate ...
OPPO Reno5 series named the official smartphone partner of PUBG MOBILE Esports in the MEA region ...
Capital University College UAE offers Rome Business School Master Programs having a 96% placement ...
Picosun trusts in augmented reality for refined customer support
Avaya Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for Seizing Growth Opportunities with its Robust Portfolio of ...
Cygnet Infotech launches the latest version of Cygnature - an E-signing solution for all businesses
Mindtree Partners with Knauf to Drive its IT Transformation Initiatives
Sonata Software to tap the Customer Experience (CX) Market to fuel growth
Entain successfully completes the recommended public cash offer to the shareholders of Enlabs and ...
Healthcare Patent Filing Outsourcing Market Size Worth $1.8 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Why Canada is Becoming a Hub for Psychedelics Research and Development
Gold Prices Hold Steady Amidst Burgeoning Manufacturing Activity
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
Subversive Acquisition LP Announces Filing of Final Prospectus and Mailing of Information Circular ...
Overline Launches 'Interchange,' Its Cross-Chain Trading Platform With 95% Lower Fees Than Its ...
Increasing Support Could Boost the Mobile Gaming Industry
Microba Life Sciences partners with Unilever to target sleep through the gut microbiome
Nordic Nanovector Appoints Experienced Pharmaceutical Company Leader Peter L. Braun as Chief ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in GTT Communications, Inc. ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area