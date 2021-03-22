NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS), ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE "UNITED STATES") OR IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON RESIDENT OR LOCATED IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT.

DGAP-News: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Corporate Action Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Dräger announces the results of its Offer in respect of its 566,819 Profit Participation Certificates (Genussscheine) Series D (ISIN: DE0005550719) 22.03.2021 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA announces the results of its Offer in respect of its 566,819 Profit Participation Certificates (Genussscheine) Series D (ISIN: DE0005550719)

22 March 2021. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (the "Company") announces today the results for its invitation to eligible holders of its outstanding 566,819 Profit Participation Certificates (Genussscheine) Series D (ISIN: DE0005550719) (the "Notes") to tender their Notes for purchase by the Company for cash announced on 1 March 2021 (the "Offer").

This announcement is for information purposes only and should be read in conjunction with the tender offer memorandum dated 1 March 2021 (the "Tender Offer Memorandum") prepared by the Company. Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not defined herein have the meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

The Company has accepted Tender Instructions in the principal amount set out in the table below by applying a Scaling Factor of 85%: