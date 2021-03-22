 

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Dräger announces the results of its Offer in respect of its 566,819 Profit Participation Certificates (Genussscheine) Series D (ISIN: DE0005550719)

DGAP-News: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Corporate Action
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Dräger announces the results of its Offer in respect of its 566,819 Profit Participation Certificates (Genussscheine) Series D (ISIN: DE0005550719)

22.03.2021 / 10:00
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA announces the results of its Offer in respect of its 566,819 Profit Participation Certificates (Genussscheine) Series D (ISIN: DE0005550719)

 

22 March 2021. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (the "Company") announces today the results for its invitation to eligible holders of its outstanding 566,819 Profit Participation Certificates (Genussscheine) Series D (ISIN: DE0005550719) (the "Notes") to tender their Notes for purchase by the Company for cash announced on 1 March 2021 (the "Offer").

This announcement is for information purposes only and should be read in conjunction with the tender offer memorandum dated 1 March 2021 (the "Tender Offer Memorandum") prepared by the Company. Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not defined herein have the meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

The Company has accepted Tender Instructions in the principal amount set out in the table below by applying a Scaling Factor of 85%:

ISIN/
WKN 		Par value per Note Purchase Price per Note Total Amount Payable
DE0005550719/
555071 		EUR
25.56 		EUR
Zeit Titel
10:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Dräger gibt das Ergebnis des Angebots zum Rückkauf ihrer 566.819 Genussscheine Serie D (ISIN: DE0005550719) bekannt (deutsch)
10:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Dräger gibt das Ergebnis des Angebots zum Rückkauf ihrer 566.819 Genussscheine Serie D (ISIN: DE0005550719) bekannt
09.03.21
DGAP-DD: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA deutsch
08.03.21
DGAP-DD: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA deutsch
08.03.21
DGAP-DD: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA deutsch
08.03.21
DGAP-DD: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA english
08.03.21
DGAP-DD: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA deutsch
08.03.21
DGAP-DD: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA english
08.03.21
DGAP-DD: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA deutsch
01.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Dräger fordert Inhaber der Genussscheine der Serie D zur Abgabe eines Verkaufsangebots auf (deutsch)

Zeit Titel
14.07.20
24
Performance 2020: Kawamoto +480%, Drägerwerk St +7% /Vz-2% ??!?