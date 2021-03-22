 

DGAP-News Rentschler Biopharma and Leukocare extend service offering with joint U.S. site

Rentschler Biopharma and Leukocare extend service offering with joint U.S. site

Rentschler Biopharma and Leukocare extend service offering with joint U.S. site

- Leukocare joins Rentschler Biopharma in the U.S., facilitating integrated alliance capabilities and enhanced service for North American clients

- Client-focused approach and integration of best-in-class formulation throughout the development process create significant value and speed time-to-market

- Companies celebrate fourth anniversary of highly successful strategic alliance for biopharmaceutical development and formulation

Laupheim and Martinsried, Germany, and Milford, MA, USA, March 22, 2021 - Rentschler Biopharma SE, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biopharmaceuticals, and Leukocare AG, a German biotechnology company specialized in the field of biopharmaceutical formulation development, celebrate the fourth anniversary of their unique strategic alliance. Established in 2017 and recently expanded into the U.S., this highly successful alliance integrates best-in-class and tailored formulation development into every step of the manufacturing process and helps to efficiently address the challenges of increasingly complex biopharmaceuticals. Clients benefit from this alliance through shorter development timelines, cost savings and potentially additional patent protection, leading to a competitive edge and enhanced client satisfaction.

During these past four years, the alliance has successfully completed a large number of projects for companies around the globe. The project areas range from established monoclonal antibodies to innovative multispecific formats, as well as novel enzymes and scaffolds. They include both early- and late-stage development programs, highlighting the adaptability and flexibility of tailored services offered by the partnership. With the recent opening of Leukocare's U.S. development labs and offices at Rentschler Biopharma's facility in the Greater Boston area, the two companies will work together closely and seamlessly in the U.S. as well as in Europe.

