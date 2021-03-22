Banca Ifis develops the first securitisation in Italy of NPLs assisted by orders of assignment

The Group acts as pathfinder: the pioneering transaction for finance is new for this type of non-performing exposure

Moody’s and Scope have assigned the senior notes a rating of A2 and A-, confirming the quality of the NPL portfolio and Banca Ifis’s ability to service

Milan, 22 March 2021 - Through the subsidiary Ifis Npl Investing, Banca Ifis achieves it’s aim of financing the very first securitisation in Italy of a non-performing portfolio, mostly made of unsecured loans assisted by orders of assignment. The transaction is an innovative solution in the Italian Npl market whereby the recovery process of this type of non-performing exposures envisaging the debt collection procedure through compulsory enforcement (attachment of one fifth of the salary/pension) is already at an advanced stage of recovery.

The transaction will allow Ifis Npl Investing to obtain funding for an amount up to 350 million Euro, without deconsolidating the underlying credits which will remain within the Banca Ifis Group. The loan portfolios included in the transaction (a portfolio of secured loans and a portfolio of unsecured loans assisted by orders of assignment) owned by Ifis Npl Investing, have been transferred to a newly-established SPV named IFIS NPL 2021-1 SPV S.r.l., which will issue senior, mezzanine and junior notes.