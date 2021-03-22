NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, road accidents kill more than 1.3 million people, says the World Health Organization (WHO). As a result of the rising incidence of such events, several governments around the world are mandating the installation of advanced driver-assistance (ADAS) systems in automobiles. Due to this factor, the global automotive electronics market revenue is expected to rise to $615.3 billion by 2030 from $235.7 billion in 2019, at a 9.3% CAGR during 2020–2030.

This is because such advanced systems rely on an array of sensors and electronic modules to collect and ferry data about their surroundings. Thus, with the increasing sale of vehicles, especially those equipped with ADAS, the automotive electronics market will keep prospering in the years to come. In addition, governments are also mandating the integration of catalytic converters, exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) valves, positive crankcase ventilation (PCV) valves, and evaporative controls for emission reduction, thus driving the demand for vehicle electronics.

Key Findings of Global Automotive Electronics Market

Rising automotive sales strongest driver for market

Current carrying devices are most-widely installed component

Automotive electronics sales to pick up fast via aftermarket channels

APAC to remain largest user of automotive electronics

Integration of ADAS key opportunity area for market players

Companies entering into collaborations and partnerships

Get the sample copy this report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/automotive-electronic ...

As the automotive sector has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, the advance of the automotive electronics market has slowed down temporarily. In compliance with the movement restrictions and lockdown measures, auto plants were shut down, which reduced automotive production. Similarly, garages and repair shops also downed shutters, thereby leading to a slump in the demand for automotive electronics in the aftermarket. Similarly, due to salary cuts and unemployment, people also did not spend much on vehicles and other non-essential goods.