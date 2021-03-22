Mindtree Partners with Knauf to Drive its IT Transformation Initiatives
Warren, N.j. and Bangalore, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Mindtree
(http://www.mindtree.com/) , a leading digital transformation and technology
services company, today announced a multi-year engagement with Knauf, a global
manufacturer of building materials and construction systems. As Knauf's
preferred supplier, Mindtree will help accelerate the company's IT
transformation, building a future-ready technology core, driving innovation,
reducing time to market, and improving operating efficiency.
Knauf, known for providing customers with the highest quality products, delivers
compatible system solutions for construction that live up to the strictest
demands in innovation, energy efficiency, cost-effectiveness, performance, and
design quality. As a result of growth, as well as changing customer
expectations, Knauf is transforming its enterprise architecture, amongst others
by adopting new technologies, to better support business growth.
"We are proud to partner with Knauf, a brand synonymous with high-quality
products and services, on its digital initiatives to help serve customers more
rapidly and efficiently," said Venu Lambu, Executive Director and President,
Global Markets, Mindtree. "Mindtree offers the scale, global operating model and
expertise in infrastructure and applications management to help drive their
digital transformation initiatives forward and provide the quality of service
they are known for," he added.
Mindtree will provide application development services, help digitizing their
infrastructure, transforming their supply chain systems, and further develop
digital platforms. The engagement will leverage industry-leading IT platforms
and will also help Knauf complete post-merger technology integrations.
About Mindtree
Mindtree (NSE: MINDTREE) is a global technology consulting and services company,
helping enterprises marry scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage.
"Born digital," in 1999 and now a Larsen & Toubro Group Company, Mindtree
applies its deep domain knowledge to 270+ enterprise client engagements to break
down silos, make sense of digital complexity and bring new initiatives to market
faster. We enable IT to move at the speed of business, leveraging emerging
technologies and the efficiencies of Continuous Delivery to spur business
innovation. Operating in more than 17 countries across the world, we're
consistently regarded as one of the best places to work, embodied every day by
our winning culture made up of over 22,000 entrepreneurial, collaborative and
dedicated "Mindtree Minds."
To learn more about us, visit www.mindtree.com
(https://protect-au.mimecast.com/s/emE2C6XQ2xhPOmAAImu8hm?domain=mindtree.com/)
or follow us @Mindtree.
Contact:
INDIA
Tanuja Singh
Mindtree Ltd
tanuja.singh@mindtree.com
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1004066/Mindtree_Logo.jpg
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/115153/4869661
OTS: Mindtree
