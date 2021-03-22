 

Mindtree Partners with Knauf to Drive its IT Transformation Initiatives

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
22.03.2021, 11:00  |  34   |   |   

Warren, N.j. and Bangalore, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Mindtree
(http://www.mindtree.com/) , a leading digital transformation and technology
services company, today announced a multi-year engagement with Knauf, a global
manufacturer of building materials and construction systems. As Knauf's
preferred supplier, Mindtree will help accelerate the company's IT
transformation, building a future-ready technology core, driving innovation,
reducing time to market, and improving operating efficiency.

Knauf, known for providing customers with the highest quality products, delivers
compatible system solutions for construction that live up to the strictest
demands in innovation, energy efficiency, cost-effectiveness, performance, and
design quality. As a result of growth, as well as changing customer
expectations, Knauf is transforming its enterprise architecture, amongst others
by adopting new technologies, to better support business growth.

"We are proud to partner with Knauf, a brand synonymous with high-quality
products and services, on its digital initiatives to help serve customers more
rapidly and efficiently," said Venu Lambu, Executive Director and President,
Global Markets, Mindtree. "Mindtree offers the scale, global operating model and
expertise in infrastructure and applications management to help drive their
digital transformation initiatives forward and provide the quality of service
they are known for," he added.

Mindtree will provide application development services, help digitizing their
infrastructure, transforming their supply chain systems, and further develop
digital platforms. The engagement will leverage industry-leading IT platforms
and will also help Knauf complete post-merger technology integrations.

About Mindtree

Mindtree (NSE: MINDTREE) is a global technology consulting and services company,
helping enterprises marry scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage.
"Born digital," in 1999 and now a Larsen & Toubro Group Company, Mindtree
applies its deep domain knowledge to 270+ enterprise client engagements to break
down silos, make sense of digital complexity and bring new initiatives to market
faster. We enable IT to move at the speed of business, leveraging emerging
technologies and the efficiencies of Continuous Delivery to spur business
innovation. Operating in more than 17 countries across the world, we're
consistently regarded as one of the best places to work, embodied every day by
our winning culture made up of over 22,000 entrepreneurial, collaborative and
dedicated "Mindtree Minds."

To learn more about us, visit www.mindtree.com
(https://protect-au.mimecast.com/s/emE2C6XQ2xhPOmAAImu8hm?domain=mindtree.com/)
or follow us @Mindtree.

Contact:

, contact:
INDIA
Tanuja Singh
Mindtree Ltd
tanuja.singh@mindtree.com
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1004066/Mindtree_Logo.jpg

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/115153/4869661
OTS: Mindtree


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mindtree Partners with Knauf to Drive its IT Transformation Initiatives Mindtree (http://www.mindtree.com/) , a leading digital transformation and technology services company, today announced a multi-year engagement with Knauf, a global manufacturer of building materials and construction systems. As Knauf's …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kampfbegriff "Klageindustrie" soll vom Dieselskandal der Autobauer ablenken / Dr. Stoll ...
Maschinenbaupräsident: Wir brauchen auch künftig den Verbrennungsmotor
Mehr Unterstützung für den Erhalt der Biodiversität in Lateinamerika und Subsahara-Afrika: Sicherung unserer Lebensgrundlagen
ADAC Mittelrhein blickt trotz Pandemie auf ein positives Vereinsjahr zurück (FOTO)
Greenpeace-Report: Drei Viertel der Kosmetika mit Plastik belastet / Bundesregierung scheitert mit Versuch, Plastik zu ...
Neue bevh-Studie belegt: Über 1,2 Millionen Menschen sind im digitalen Handel beschäftigt und steigern den ...
Gastgewerbe in der Corona-Krise: Umsätze seit Ausbruch der Pandemie um fast die Hälfte zurückgegangen
Finish spart Wasser: Zum Weltwassertag erweitert die Marke ihr Engagement für einen bewussten Umgang mit der ...
EANS-News: Oberbank AG / Bilanz 2020
EANS-Hinweisbekanntmachung: Oberbank AG / Jahresfinanzbericht gemäß § 124 Abs. 1 BörseG (ESEF-Format)
Titel
Vertical Food und Unilever Food Solutions & Langnese verkünden strategische Partnerschaft
Thema Finanzen: Was der Gen Y wirklich wichtig ist / FinTech Anyfin führt Studie zum finanziellen Mindset der ...
Lück & Partner: Mit digitaler Transformation des HR-Bereichs Chancen und Potenzial für das Human Capital ...
Augen auf beim Schokokauf: Kein großes Schokoladenunternehmen liefert faire Schokolade zu Ostern
Aktuelle Chartsignale: Volatiler Gold-Preis bleibt langfristig stabil
LIXIL EMENA feiert den Launch der digitalen Erlebnisplattform "GROHE X" seiner Marke ...
Kampfbegriff "Klageindustrie" soll vom Dieselskandal der Autobauer ablenken / Dr. Stoll ...
Sensationelles Urteil im VW Abgasskandal: LG Nürnberg-Fürth verurteilt VW mit Urteil vom 09.03.2021 trotz Verjährung zu ...
Stiftung Warentest: Zahnversicherung Test auch 2021 nur unzureichend (FOTO)
EVG Klaus-Dieter Hommel: Deutliches Signal aus dem Bundesverkehrsministerium - Staatssekretär Enak Ferlemann steht zum ...
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
Westfalen-Blatt: Tönnies siegt vor Gericht - Schlachthofbesetzer zu Schadenersatz verurteilt
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2021: So viel verdienen Arbeitnehmer*innen in Deutschland
Cem Özdemir: Grüne trauen sich Verkehrsministerium zu
Zahl der Woche | CO2-Preisaufschlag: Viele Haus- und Wohnungseigentümer denken über eine Heizungsmodernisierung nach (FOTO)
Deutschland verliert auf dem weltweiten Arbeitsmarkt an Beliebtheit
Appell: Digitales Gesundheitswesen nicht Apple & Co überlassen
Deutsche erwarten starke Veränderungen am Arbeitsmarkt (FOTO)
Sungrow Wechselrichter für 187 Megawatt Photovoltaik-Kraftwerk von EnBW installiert
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:56 Uhr
Geheime Einblicke in Europas sicherstes Gebäude (Bankenunabhängiges Schließfach)
11:45 Uhr
Gewerbeversicherer mailo richtet eindringlichen Appell an Gastronomie und Handel: Bleiben Sie versichert, wir helfen!
11:45 Uhr
Liberty TripAdvisor Announces Agreement to Repurchase Portion of Preferred Shares From Certares
11:45 Uhr
Stewart Expands Title Production Capabilities with Acquisition of A.S.K. Services, Inc.
11:44 Uhr
Wirtschaft: Beschränkungen im NRW-Einzelhandel vorläufig außer Vollzug gesetzt
11:43 Uhr
Patrizia will neue Pfade beschreiten
11:40 Uhr
Deutsche Bank entwickelt zusammen mit Cloud-Softwareanbieter TIS Produkt zur Betrugsprävention
11:38 Uhr
Chef der Schweizer Finanzaufsicht soll neuer Bafin-Chef werden
11:37 Uhr
Hamburgs CDU-Chef: Ausgangsbeschränkung würde niemand verstehen
11:36 Uhr
OTS: Bankenfachverband e.V. / Prognose 2021: Private Kreditnutzung bleibt in ...