Mindtree Partners with Knauf to Drive its IT Transformation Initiatives

Warren, N.j. and Bangalore, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Mindtree

(http://www.mindtree.com/) , a leading digital transformation and technology

services company, today announced a multi-year engagement with Knauf, a global

manufacturer of building materials and construction systems. As Knauf's

preferred supplier, Mindtree will help accelerate the company's IT

transformation, building a future-ready technology core, driving innovation,

reducing time to market, and improving operating efficiency.



Knauf, known for providing customers with the highest quality products, delivers

compatible system solutions for construction that live up to the strictest

demands in innovation, energy efficiency, cost-effectiveness, performance, and

design quality. As a result of growth, as well as changing customer

expectations, Knauf is transforming its enterprise architecture, amongst others

by adopting new technologies, to better support business growth.





"We are proud to partner with Knauf, a brand synonymous with high-qualityproducts and services, on its digital initiatives to help serve customers morerapidly and efficiently," said Venu Lambu, Executive Director and President,Global Markets, Mindtree. "Mindtree offers the scale, global operating model andexpertise in infrastructure and applications management to help drive theirdigital transformation initiatives forward and provide the quality of servicethey are known for," he added.Mindtree will provide application development services, help digitizing theirinfrastructure, transforming their supply chain systems, and further developdigital platforms. The engagement will leverage industry-leading IT platformsand will also help Knauf complete post-merger technology integrations.About MindtreeMindtree (NSE: MINDTREE) is a global technology consulting and services company,helping enterprises marry scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage."Born digital," in 1999 and now a Larsen & Toubro Group Company, Mindtreeapplies its deep domain knowledge to 270+ enterprise client engagements to breakdown silos, make sense of digital complexity and bring new initiatives to marketfaster. We enable IT to move at the speed of business, leveraging emergingtechnologies and the efficiencies of Continuous Delivery to spur businessinnovation. Operating in more than 17 countries across the world, we'reconsistently regarded as one of the best places to work, embodied every day byour winning culture made up of over 22,000 entrepreneurial, collaborative anddedicated "Mindtree Minds."To learn more about us, visit www.mindtree.com(https://protect-au.mimecast.com/s/emE2C6XQ2xhPOmAAImu8hm?domain=mindtree.com/)or follow us @Mindtree.Contact:, contact:INDIATanuja SinghMindtree Ltdtanuja.singh@mindtree.comLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1004066/Mindtree_Logo.jpgAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/115153/4869661OTS: Mindtree