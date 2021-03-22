 

DGAP-News Sixt Leasing appoints Mr. Donglim Shin to succeed Michael Ruhl as CEO

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
22.03.2021, 10:49  |  97   |   |   

DGAP-News: Sixt Leasing SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Sixt Leasing appoints Mr. Donglim Shin to succeed Michael Ruhl as CEO

22.03.2021 / 10:49
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sixt Leasing appoints Mr. Donglim Shin to succeed Michael Ruhl as CEO

Pullach, 22 March 2021 - Sixt Leasing SE, a leading provider in online direct sales of new vehicles in Germany as well as specialist in the management and full-service leasing of large fleets, has announced today that the current CEO Michael Ruhl will leave the company at his own request as of 30 June 2021. Effective 1 July 2021, Donglim Shin, current President and CEO of Hyundai Capital Canada, has been appointed as his successor. The appointment and the conclusion of the associated Managing Board employment contract are subject to the approval of the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). Donglim Shin will join the company already on 1 April 2021 in order to ensure a seamless transition period together with Michael Ruhl.

Jochen Klöpper, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Sixt Leasing SE: "On behalf of the Supervisory Board, we thank Michael Ruhl for his services to the company and his significant contributions to the successful development of the past years. With the appointment of Donglim Shin, we have named a strong successor to the CEO position at an early time. Donglim Shin is an excellent choice as he has long-standing, international experience in the fields of automotive finance and leasing. On behalf of the Supervisory Board and all employees, I wish him all the best and much success in his new role."

Donglim Shin, future CEO of Sixt Leasing SE: "I am honored by the confidence which is expressed through this appointment. I am looking forward to shaping the future of Sixt Leasing SE together with my fellow board member Björn Waldow and a great team. The know-how, innovation potential and successful multi-branded business model of Sixt Leasing form a strong platform for growth. After a challenging year 2020, we are fully committed on strengthening our leading market position in our German home market in all three business fields Online Retail, Fleet Leasing and Fleet Management again and driving future growth. Moreover, we will further leverage the expertise, resources and diverse business opportunities of our two shareholders as large multinational groups with complementary expertise to further strengthen our business to become the leading provider of comprehensive auto-mobility solutions in Europe."

Seite 1 von 4
Sixt Leasing Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Sixt Leasing appoints Mr. Donglim Shin to succeed Michael Ruhl as CEO DGAP-News: Sixt Leasing SE / Key word(s): Personnel Sixt Leasing appoints Mr. Donglim Shin to succeed Michael Ruhl as CEO 22.03.2021 / 10:49 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Sixt Leasing appoints Mr. Donglim …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Evotec und Takeda gehen strategische RNA-basierte Forschungs- und Entwicklungspartnerschaft ein
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest: Mandat zur Aufstockung der bestehenden Anleihe angekündigt
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest: Bond Tap Issue Mandate announced
DGAP-News: SFC Energy and Toyota Tsusho expand their cooperation to Southeast Asia and China
EQS-News: Relief und Acer Therapeutics unterzeichnen Kooperations- und Lizenzvereinbarung zur weltweiten ...
EQS-News: Relief and Acer Therapeutics Sign Collaboration and License Agreement for Worldwide Development and ...
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE: Subsidiary futurum bank AG appoints Dr. Markus Pertlwieser to Supervisory Board
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Dexus establishes new JV to acquire interest in 1 Bligh Street Sydney
EQS-Adhoc: IPOs of Instil Bio and Connect Biopharma increase net asset value per HBM share by CHF 4.55 (+1.5%)
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG BESCHLIESST AUSGABE VON RUND 5 MIO. AKTIEN ZU EUR 1,54 PRO AKTIE IM RAHMEN EINER ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung und ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrechtsausschluss um bis zu EUR 933.070,00
DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020
DGAP-DD: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer wird neuer Partner und Haupttrikotsponsor des englischen Fußball-Clubs ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold identifiziert mittels Bohrungen ausgedehntes Goldsystem auf Projekt King ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger auf Kurs für eine erfolgreiche Transformation zu einem führenden europäischen ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:50 Uhr
DGAP-News: Sixt Leasing ernennt Herrn Donglim Shin als Nachfolger von Michael Ruhl zum Vorstandsvorsitzenden (deutsch)
10:49 Uhr
DGAP-News: Sixt Leasing ernennt Herrn Donglim Shin als Nachfolger von Michael Ruhl zum Vorstandsvorsitzenden
10:48 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt Leasing SE: Herr Donglim Shin wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender der Sixt Leasing SE (deutsch)
10:48 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt Leasing SE: Herr Donglim Shin wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender der Sixt Leasing SE
10:48 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt Leasing SE: Mr. Donglim Shin to be new Chairman of the Managing Board of Sixt Leasing SE
16.03.21
Trotz BGH-Urteil: Viele Auto Leasing Verträge können widerrufen werden
24.02.21
ROUNDUP: Bundesgerichtshof prüft Widerrufsrecht beim Kilometer-Leasing
23.02.21
DGAP-News: Sixt Leasing SE digitalisiert Fahrzeugübergabe und -rücknahmeprozess (deutsch)
23.02.21
DGAP-News: Sixt Leasing SE digitalisiert Fahrzeugübergabe und -rücknahmeprozess
23.02.21
DGAP-News: Sixt Leasing SE digitalises vehicle handover and return process

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
26.11.20
258
Sixt Leasing unendeckte Perle