Sixt Leasing appoints Mr. Donglim Shin to succeed Michael Ruhl as CEO

Pullach, 22 March 2021 - Sixt Leasing SE, a leading provider in online direct sales of new vehicles in Germany as well as specialist in the management and full-service leasing of large fleets, has announced today that the current CEO Michael Ruhl will leave the company at his own request as of 30 June 2021. Effective 1 July 2021, Donglim Shin, current President and CEO of Hyundai Capital Canada, has been appointed as his successor. The appointment and the conclusion of the associated Managing Board employment contract are subject to the approval of the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). Donglim Shin will join the company already on 1 April 2021 in order to ensure a seamless transition period together with Michael Ruhl.

Jochen Klöpper, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Sixt Leasing SE: "On behalf of the Supervisory Board, we thank Michael Ruhl for his services to the company and his significant contributions to the successful development of the past years. With the appointment of Donglim Shin, we have named a strong successor to the CEO position at an early time. Donglim Shin is an excellent choice as he has long-standing, international experience in the fields of automotive finance and leasing. On behalf of the Supervisory Board and all employees, I wish him all the best and much success in his new role."

Donglim Shin, future CEO of Sixt Leasing SE: "I am honored by the confidence which is expressed through this appointment. I am looking forward to shaping the future of Sixt Leasing SE together with my fellow board member Björn Waldow and a great team. The know-how, innovation potential and successful multi-branded business model of Sixt Leasing form a strong platform for growth. After a challenging year 2020, we are fully committed on strengthening our leading market position in our German home market in all three business fields Online Retail, Fleet Leasing and Fleet Management again and driving future growth. Moreover, we will further leverage the expertise, resources and diverse business opportunities of our two shareholders as large multinational groups with complementary expertise to further strengthen our business to become the leading provider of comprehensive auto-mobility solutions in Europe."