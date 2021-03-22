Nykredit Realkredit A/S to issue Tier 2 Capital

Nykredit Realkredit A/S has mandated Danske Bank, Nykredit Bank and Swedbank to arrange a SEK-denominated benchmark issue of Tier 2 Capital.

The issue will form part of Nykredit’s capital base and the net proceeds of the issue will be applied to form part of Nykredit’s general financing requirement.

The issue will be offered on market terms and will be governed by Danish law.

Enquiries may be addressed to Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Group Treasury, Nicolaj Legind Jensen, Head of Group Treasury, tel +45 44 55 11 10, or Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21.

Attachment