Luxembourg, 22nd March 2021

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017
Implemented upon the decisions of the Board of Directors dated 13th March 2020, and 16th September 2020

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 15th MARCH 2021 TO 19th MARCH 2021

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchased Weighted average price (Eur) Amount of purchases (Eur) Purpose Market
15/03/2021 1 150 7 8 050 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg
16/03/2021 - - - - -
17/03/2021 145 7 1 015 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg
18/03/2021 - - - - -
19/03/2021 280 7 1 960 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg
Total 1 575 - 11 025 - -

Repurchase programme as amended, full description dated 17th September 2020 is available on Velcan Holdings website

*          *          *

Regulatory information available on                      www.velcan.lu

Investor Relations Contact                                         investor@velcan.lu

