 

Business Reporter A new approach to support services delivery can generate brand advocacy

Sutherland offers intelligent self-help and pre-emptive support solutions

LONDON, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A shift from a break-and-fix approach to employee and customer support can dramatically increase the user experience and breed brand advocacy, maintains Sutherland. Traditional remediation support services are increasingly being augmented by self-help and pre-emptive solutions which both customers and employees can turn to on an ongoing basis.

Although customer support services have been around for quite some time, employers have just recently realised how support solutions can be turned inwards to improve employee engagement and retention. Solving issues via mobile apps or low-effort self-service options are getting rather popular with employees and can even help familiarise staff with new technology and thus create a more satisfying job experience.

Sutherland, relying on its 30 years of domain experience, its in-house platform teams and strong technology partnerships, delivers digital IT, employee, and customer workflows which guarantee that the solutions delivered are relevant, effective and align with desired business outcomes.

Its platform offerings include remediation applications to PC end-users, intent-recognition-enabled cognitive knowledge engines providing enhanced self-service and pre-emptive support, as well as enterprise-rate chatbot and omnichannel contact centre solutions. Sutherland takes the complexity out of work by breaking it down into digital workflows and automating them through its Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform, which is currently running more than 1,000 operational processes.

To learn more about IT, employee and customer support services click here.

About Sutherland

With 84 locations in 20 countries, Sutherland provides cost-effective support services in more than 40 languages, with 24/7 follow-the-sun support capabilities. Its offerings include a variety of platforms that deliver feature-rich managed services that can reduce operational costs and improve the user experience.
https://www.sutherlandglobal.com/

Source -  https://business-reporter.co.uk/2021/03/01/turn-employees-and-business-customers-into-advocates-with-an-exceptional-support-experience/



