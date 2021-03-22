DGAP-News: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous CTS EVENTIM is Ticketing Partner of FIBA EuroBasket 2022 in Germany 22.03.2021 / 11:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Germany main host: 31 matches in Cologne and Berlin

Wolfgang Brenscheidt, DBB Secretary-General: 'CTS EVENTIM is the right partner for spectator success'

Ticket sales start on 30 April

Munich, 22 March 2021. CTS EVENTIM, one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment, is the official ticketing partner of the German Basketball Federation (DBB) at FIBA EuroBasket 2022 in Germany.

As the main host of the next European Basketball Championship, Germany will host one preliminary group round and the final round. The other three preliminary rounds will be hosted by the Czech Republic, Georgia and Italy. The German group stage will be take place in Cologne's LANXESS Arena (18,500 seats) from 1 to 8 September 2022. The European Champion will be determined in the decisive final round from 10 to 18 September 2022 in Berlin's Mercedes-Benz Arena (14,500 seats). With a total of 31 matches, the tournament in Germany has a gross capacity of around 500,000 spectators.

The award of the contract after a call for tenders underlines the the recognised ticketing expertise of CTS EVENTIM for major international sporting events. Wolfgang Brenscheidt, DBB Secretary-General and Event Director of the Organisation Committee, emphasises, 'Ticketing is a key success factor for the FIBA EuroBasket 2022. With CTS EVENTIM, we have the right partner at our side to make the EuroBasket a spectator success. The unrivalled marketing power of CTS EVENTIM combined with customer-friendly solutions and recognised consulting competence convinced us.'