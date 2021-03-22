HighGold Identifies Regional Gold-Bearing Structure at Johnson Tract Project, Alaska, USA

HighGold Mining Inc. (TSX-V:HIGH, OTCQX:HGGOF) (“HighGold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the receipt of surface sampling results from its flagship Johnson Tract polymetallic Gold Project (“Johnson Tract” or the “Project”) in Southcentral Alaska, USA. Results reported today include rock and soil samples collected in the 2020 field season from regional prospects surrounding the main JT Deposit, including the Milkbone Prospect (“Milkbone”) and the Easy Creek Prospect (“Easy Creek”). Both prospects are spatially associated with a six kilometer long regional structure (referred to as the “Milkbone Fault”) that transects the north portion of the Project (Figure 1). Additional high-grade rock sample results for the Difficult Creek Prospect (“DC”) are also reported herein.

