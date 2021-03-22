HighGold Identifies Regional Gold-Bearing Structure at Johnson Tract Project, Alaska, USA
HighGold Mining Inc. (TSX-V:HIGH, OTCQX:HGGOF) (“HighGold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the receipt of surface sampling results from its flagship Johnson Tract polymetallic Gold Project (“Johnson Tract” or the “Project”) in Southcentral Alaska, USA. Results reported today include rock and soil samples collected in the 2020 field season from regional prospects surrounding the main JT Deposit, including the Milkbone Prospect (“Milkbone”) and the Easy Creek Prospect (“Easy Creek”). Both prospects are spatially associated with a six kilometer long regional structure (referred to as the “Milkbone Fault”) that transects the north portion of the Project (Figure 1). Additional high-grade rock sample results for the Difficult Creek Prospect (“DC”) are also reported herein.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210322005206/en/
Figure 1. Johnson Tract Project – Plan Map with 2020 Surface Sampling Results (Graphic: Business Wire)
Surface Geochemical Highlights
Milkbone Results
A reconnaissance soil line collected across the trace of the north-south trending Milkbone Fault has identified a strong gold-in-soil anomaly with supporting high-grade rock sample results from near-source boulders and subcrop. The soil line crosses a large gossaneous alteration zone, located 400 meters west of the new High-Grade Ag-Au Vein Field recently announced at the DC Prospect (Figure 2) (see Company press release dated February 11, 2021). Highlight assay results include:
- 184 g/t Au, 46 g/t Ag, 20% Pb, 2.1% Zn, 0.1% Cu in a grab rock sample*
- 5.2% Zn and 0.4 g/t Au in a grab rock sample*
- Gold-in-soil values ranging from 70 ppb to 4,390 ppb (4.39 g/t Au) over a 150-meter wide zone
Easy Creek Results
A 1,500 meter x 1,000 meter gold-in-soil anomaly (20 ppb to 1,610 ppb gold) +/- copper +/- molybdenum has also been identified at the northern end of the Milkbone Fault at the Easy Creek prospect. Highlight assay results include:
- 1.3 g/t Au and 0.9 g/t Au/0.92% Cu in individual grab rock samples*
- Gold-in-soil values ranging from 70 ppb to 1,000 ppb (1 g/t Au) within a 350-meter diameter area surrounding a biotitic quartz-diorite intrusive with coincident copper-in-soil values ranging from 272 ppm to 1,805 ppm (0.18% Cu)
High-Grade Ag-Au Vein Field Results (DC Prospect)
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare