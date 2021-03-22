 

Viad Corp Expands Pursuit’s Collection of Experiences with Acquisition of New Attraction in Canadian Rockies

Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI), a leading provider of experiential leisure travel and face-to-face events and marketing experiences, today announced the acquisition of a controlling interest in a new attraction, the filing of a “universal shelf” registration statement for added flexibility, and participation in an upcoming virtual investor conference.

Golden Skybridge Acquisition

We have expanded Pursuit’s collection of unforgettable and inspiring attractions and hospitality experiences with the addition of a new attraction located in the Canadian Rockies. The Golden Skybridge features the two highest suspension bridges in Canada, which span almost 500 feet across an expansive canyon, as well as a canyon-edge nature walk and viewing platforms that offer breathtaking views of a roaring 200-foot waterfall, serene mountain river and the surrounding vistas of the iconic Columbia and Rocky Mountain ranges. The attraction is expected to open in May 2021 and will be expanded to include a bungee swing and a zipline across the canyon later this summer.

The Golden Skybridge is located about 90 minutes west of Banff in the mountain town of Golden, British Columbia, surrounded by six national parks. Historically known as an outdoor adventurer’s paradise, Golden is a perfect basecamp to explore pristine mountain landscapes and is also a popular stop for visitors travelling between Alberta and British Columbia.

David Barry, president of Pursuit, commented, “We are excited to add the Golden Skybridge to our lineup of new attractions that will open this year, which also includes the Sky Lagoon in Iceland and FlyOver Las Vegas. These investments reflect our ongoing commitment to our Refresh, Build, Buy strategy that has fueled Pursuit’s strong growth and margins over the past several years. As the world continues to emerge from the pandemic, we believe that all of Pursuit’s experiences in iconic locations are well-positioned to benefit from pent-up perennial demand.”

We acquired a 60% controlling interest in the Golden Skybridge attraction for a cash purchase price of $15 million Canadian (approximately $12 million U.S.), of which $6 million Canadian (approximately $4.8 million U.S.) will be used to fund remaining start-up costs and the development of additional activities, including the zipline and bungee swing. Our liquidity position, after completing the acquisition, was approximately $227 million as of March 19, 2021, comprising approximately $37.5 million in unrestricted cash, approximately $144.2 million of available capacity on our revolving credit facility, and an additional $45 million available to us through a delayed draw commitment from Crestview Partners.

