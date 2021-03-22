Conversion factor for Exchange offer in SGB IL 3108 2021-03-22

2021-03-22

Conversion factor SGB IL 3108/3112; 1.0680079

The conversion factor of SGB IL 3108/3112 indicates the amount of SGB IL 3108 that the SNDO will buy back for each SGB IL 3112 issued in the switch auction at March 22, 2021.



