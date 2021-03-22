 

FAT Brands to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results On March 25, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.03.2021, 11:00  |  18   |   |   

LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT), parent company of Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, and seven other restaurant concepts, today announced that the Company will host a conference call to review its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET. A press release with fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results will be issued prior to the conference call that day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-705-6003. A replay will be available after the call until Thursday, April 1, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921. The passcode is 13717932. Hosting the call will be Andy Wiederhorn, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Rebecca D. Hershinger, Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call will also be webcast live from the corporate website at www.fatbrands.com, under the “invest” section. A replay of the webcast will be available through the corporate website shortly after the call has concluded.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns nine restaurant brands: Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 675 units worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

Investor Relations:
ICR
Ashley DeSimone
IR-FATBrands@icrinc.com
646-677-1827

Media Relations:
JConnelly
Erin Mandzik
emandzik@jconnelly.com
862-246-9911

###


