FAT Brands to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results On March 25, 2021

LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT), parent company of Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, and seven other restaurant concepts, today announced that the Company will host a conference call to review its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET. A press release with fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results will be issued prior to the conference call that day.



The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-705-6003. A replay will be available after the call until Thursday, April 1, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921. The passcode is 13717932. Hosting the call will be Andy Wiederhorn, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Rebecca D. Hershinger, Chief Financial Officer.