Dr. James Lang Appointed Chief Geoscientist of Northwest Copper Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWest Copper Corp. (TSX-V: NWST) (“NorthWest Copper”) is pleased to announce that Dr. James Lang, B.Sc., M.Sc., Ph.D, P.Geo has been appointed as the Company’s Chief Geoscientist.



Dr. Lang brings 37 years of global minerals industry experience to Northwest Copper. His background of grassroots and brownfields exploration, advanced project development, and applied research on base and precious metal deposits makes him an exceptional addition to the NorthWest Copper team. Dr. Lang received a PhD from the University of Arizona in 1991 for studies on the formation of large porphyry copper-molybdenum deposits. From 1991 to 1998 he led multi-year, industry-funded, applied research projects at the Mineral Deposit Research (MDRU) including development of widely utilized exploration models for copper-gold porphyry deposits in British Columbia. From 1995 to 2005 Jim consulted around the world on gold, copper, molybdenum, tungsten, zinc, lead, silver, and uranium deposits. During 16 years with Hunter Dickinson, Dr. Lang was the technical team leader on multiple large, advanced exploration and economic-stage development programs. He participated in major porphyry discoveries at Pebble (Alaska) and Xietongmen (Tibet). Dr. Lang is the author of many papers on economic geology and is a frequent speaker at international geology and exploration conferences.

Peter Bell, President & CEO NorthWest Copper states: “We are very pleased to appoint Dr. Lang as our Chief Geoscientist. His tremendous expertise and wealth of experience in porphyry copper-gold deposits will prove very valuable to NorthWest Copper. As we develop our BC copper-gold project pipeline, we continue to bolster our team with the best in BC and global expertise. Jim brings not only experience but a passion for mentoring other geologists. His addition is key to identifying fresh and innovative approaches to developing our outstanding projects. On behalf of NorthWest, I would like to formally welcome Jim to the team.”

About NorthWest Copper:

NorthWest Copper is a new diversified copper-gold explorer and developer with an exciting pipeline of projects in British Columbia. With a robust portfolio in a tier one jurisdiction, Northwest Copper is well positioned to participate fully in a strengthening global copper market. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.northwestcopper.ca.