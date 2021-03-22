 

Grapefruit Advances the Hourglass’ THC/CBD-Infused Particle Structure for Increased Bioavailability

LOS ANGELES and DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Grapefruit USA, Inc. (OTCQB: GPFT) (“Grapefruit” or the “Company”), a premiere, fully licensed California-based cannabis company, today announces that the Company has achieved another technological milestone in its proprietary manufacturing process for its patented, disruptive Hourglass time-release THC+ cannabinoid delivery cream. Continued research and analysis of the Hourglass manufacturing process have allowed the Company to substantially reduce the size of the cream’s THC/CBD-infused particles to a mean particle size of 8.2 microns, as compared to previous samples, which averaged 33.1 and 29.9 microns. Grapefruit’s progress in consistently reducing the size of the infused particles meaningfully increases the bioavailability of the Hourglass’ active ingredients.*

Bradley Yourist, Grapefruit CEO, stated, “We constantly strive to improve the quality of our Hourglass time-release THC+ cannabinoid delivery cream so our clientele is always the beneficiary of the best possible full-spectrum entourage experience we can deliver. We performed several particle size analyses on the structure of the Hourglass cream as part of our manufacturing protocols in an effort to fine tune the process and produce a cream capable of delivering the best possible experience to Hourglass users. Our efforts have paid dividends. We are currently in the process of adapting our proprietary manufacturing protocols to our new hemp-derived CBD cream. No CBD competitor’s topical products will be able match the consistency and technology of our hemp-derived CBD creams to deliver Hourglass’ stellar results.”

The first accompanying chart shows the latest sample (blue curve) and the comparison to the previous samples (brown and red). The new sample contains smaller particles with a mean particle size of 8.2 microns, as compared to 33.1 and 29.9 microns for the samples tested in January 2021. 

“To put that into perspective,” Yourist said, “the size of a human hair is approximately 75 microns wide. The latest sample is in the 90th percentile or 14.2 microns, compared to 78 microns and 70 microns for the prior samples. The average particle size is smaller and the particle size distribution is narrower for the most recent sample, thereby increasing the bioavailability of the cream’s ingredients.”*

