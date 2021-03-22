Nagarro SE: Preliminary 2020 results

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Nagarro SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

22-March-2021

March 22, 2021, Nagarro SE (ISIN: DE000A3H2200 | WKN: A3H220 | FRA: NA9) - Nagarro's business continues to recover from the COVID pandemic. On the basis of preliminary and as yet unaudited figures, the company's performance for 2020 is in line with the forecast published in the ad hoc announcement of its pre-spinoff parent, Allgeier SE, on November 10, 2020. Nagarro reiterates its targeted organic revenue growth rate for 2021 to be in the region of 15%, and its targeted organic revenue growth rate for the medium term to be in the region of 20%. In the medium term, Nagarro targets an Adjusted EBITDA margin in the region of 15%.

According to the preliminary figures, Nagarro generated in fiscal year 2020: