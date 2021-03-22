 

DGAP-Adhoc Nagarro SE: Preliminary 2020 results

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Nagarro SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Nagarro SE: Preliminary 2020 results

22-March-2021 / 11:21 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

March 22, 2021, Nagarro SE (ISIN: DE000A3H2200 | WKN: A3H220 | FRA: NA9) - Nagarro's business continues to recover from the COVID pandemic. On the basis of preliminary and as yet unaudited figures, the company's performance for 2020 is in line with the forecast published in the ad hoc announcement of its pre-spinoff parent, Allgeier SE, on November 10, 2020. Nagarro reiterates its targeted organic revenue growth rate for 2021 to be in the region of 15%, and its targeted organic revenue growth rate for the medium term to be in the region of 20%. In the medium term, Nagarro targets an Adjusted EBITDA margin in the region of 15%.

According to the preliminary figures, Nagarro generated in fiscal year 2020:

- Revenue of about €430.4 million (previous year: €402.4 million)

- Gross profit of about €140.2 million (previous year: €129.1 million)

- Gross margin of about 32.6% (previous year: 32.1%)

- Adjusted EBITDA of about €76.2 million (previous year: €57.7 million) with the largest adjustment being €10.3 million for costs related to spin-off and listing

- EBITDA of about €66.2 million (previous year: €61.6 million)

- EBIT of about €44.5 million (previous year: €42.4 million)

In terms of the growth in the Nagarro family, at the end of 2020:

- Total professionals were 8,666 (previous year: 8,183)

- Total professionals in engineering were 7,829 (previous year: 7,386)

The 2020 Annual Report of Nagarro SE will be published on April 30, 2021 and can then be viewed at www.nagarro.com.

Preliminary figures in €million Fiscal year 2020 Fiscal year 2019
Total revenue 430.4 402.4
Gross margin 32.6% 32.1%
Adjusted EBITDA 76.2 57.7
EBITDA 66.2 61.6
EBIT 44.5 42.4
