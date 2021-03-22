NICE Wins 2020 Gold Globee Best in Business Award for Artificial Intelligence in Robotic Process Automation

Amardeep Modi, Practice Director at Everest Group , said, “It is our view that NICE's AI-based Automation Finder capability is a noteworthy strength highlighting the company’s emphasis on innovation to better support its customers. NICE’s customers have expressed a high level of satisfaction with this capability.”

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that its Robotic Process Automation business has won a gold Globee Best in Business award for the Automation Finder capability in version 7.3. The accolade was presented in the AI category to NICE RPA’s Automation Finder which rapidly facilitates more intelligent and accurate discovery of process automation opportunities within the organization.

NICE Automation Finder empowers the achievement of specific ROI-driven targets by collecting and analyzing employee desktop data and identifying specific process sequences with its machine learning capabilities. This enables intelligent and accurate process automation discovery which is becoming a priority for organizations to maximize the ROI generated from their RPA investments.

“Consumers have rapidly changing needs and organizations must be ready to quickly respond even in the most challenging of business environments,” Barry Cooper, President, NICE Enterprise Group said. “NICE is committed to empowering organizations with innovative solutions that enable agility in meeting today’s needs and ensuring they are well positioned to deliver extraordinary experiences. We’re excited to win this recognition which we consider a celebration of our focus on innovation and the value it delivers to our customers.”

