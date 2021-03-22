 

NICE Wins 2020 Gold Globee Best in Business Award for Artificial Intelligence in Robotic Process Automation

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that its Robotic Process Automation business has won a gold Globee Best in Business award for the Automation Finder capability in version 7.3. The accolade was presented in the AI category to NICE RPA’s Automation Finder which rapidly facilitates more intelligent and accurate discovery of process automation opportunities within the organization.

Amardeep Modi, Practice Director at Everest Group, said, “It is our view that NICE's AI-based Automation Finder capability is a noteworthy strength highlighting the company’s emphasis on innovation to better support its customers. NICE’s customers have expressed a high level of satisfaction with this capability.”

NICE Automation Finder empowers the achievement of specific ROI-driven targets by collecting and analyzing employee desktop data and identifying specific process sequences with its machine learning capabilities. This enables intelligent and accurate process automation discovery which is becoming a priority for organizations to maximize the ROI generated from their RPA investments.

“Consumers have rapidly changing needs and organizations must be ready to quickly respond even in the most challenging of business environments,” Barry Cooper, President, NICE Enterprise Group said. “NICE is committed to empowering organizations with innovative solutions that enable agility in meeting today’s needs and ensuring they are well positioned to deliver extraordinary experiences. We’re excited to win this recognition which we consider a celebration of our focus on innovation and the value it delivers to our customers.”

About NICE
 NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the world’s leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com.

Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE Ltd. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICE’s marks, please see: www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.

Forward-Looking Statements
 This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements, including the statements by Mr. Cooper, are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of NICE Ltd. (the “Company”). In some cases, such forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “seek,” “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “project,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “estimate,” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those described herein, including but not limited to the impact of changes in economic and business conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; competition; successful execution of the Company’s growth strategy; success and growth of the Company’s cloud Software-as-a-Service business; changes in technology and market requirements; decline in demand for the Company's products; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; difficulties or delays in absorbing and integrating acquired operations, products, technologies and personnel; loss of market share; an inability to maintain certain marketing and distribution arrangements; the Company’s dependency on third-party cloud computing platform providers, hosting facilities and service partners;, cyber security attacks or other security breaches against the Company; the effect of newly enacted or modified laws, regulation or standards on the Company and our products and various other factors and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, refer to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the SEC, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, except as required by law.

