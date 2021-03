Tauriga Sciences, Inc. Converts its U.S. Provisional Patent Application (Filed on March 17, 2020) to a U.S. Non-Provisional Patent Application

NEW YORK, NY, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of CBD & CBG infused Supplement chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant), additional product offerings, as well as an ongoing Pharmaceutical Development initiative, today announced that on March 17, 2021, the Company converted its U.S. Provisional Patent Application (filed on March 17, 2020) to a U.S. Non-Provisional Patent Application. This Non-Provisional Patent Application relates to the Company’s proposed Pharmaceutical Cannabinoid Chewing Gum Delivery System – being developed to treat: Nausea Derived from Active Chemotherapy Treatment .

To Enhance Its Existing Intellectual Property Portfolio, the Company Filed an Additional U.S. Provisional Patent Application Directed to: Alternative Pharmaceutical Cannabinoid Delivery Systems

Also on March 17, 2021, to enhance its existing intellectual property (“IP”) portfolio, the Company filed an additional U.S. Provisional Patent Application directed to: Alternative Pharmaceutical Cannabinoid Delivery Systems.

The Company continues to realize important and material progress with respect to its ongoing Pharmaceutical development efforts. The Company expects to provide additional update(s) to shareholders (relating to clinical trials), within the near term.

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES, INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives. The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment. The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant) & (Vitamin C + Zinc “Immune Booster” Flavor: Pear Bellini). The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com