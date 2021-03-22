Automotive Steering System Market worth $36.9 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Automotive Steering System Market by Technology (HPS, EHPS, EPS), EPS Type (R-EPS, C-EPS, P-EPS), Pinion Type (Single, Dual), Mechanism (Collapsible, Rigid), Components (OE & Aftermarket), Vehicle Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Automotive Steering System Market is projected to reach USD 36.9 billion by 2025 from USD 29.3 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2025. The growth of this market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for fuel-efficient and better driving comfort vehicles.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Automotive Steering System Market"

153 – Tables

53 – Figures

177 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id= 940

Steering Column to be the largest segment, by component

The steering column segment, by value, is estimated to lead the market as steering columns are installed in all types of steering systems, such as HPS, EHPS, and EPS. Steering columns have incorporated collapsible components to enhance driver safety. These columns crumble or slide together during the impact of a collision, with the columns shortening and absorbing the force. The growth of the steering column segment can be attributed to its high installation rate and its ability to enhance safety. The steering wheel speed sensor segment is expected to register the highest growth rate owing to the increasing adoption of electronics in automobiles and technological advancements in sensor technology.

EPS to be the fastest-growing segment for Automotive Steering System Market, by technology

EPS is the largest and fastest-growing segment as it offers various advantages, such as increased fuel efficiency, compact size, and reduction in the overall weight of the vehicles and front axle loads. EPS, majorly adopted in passenger cars, is increasingly adopted in light commercial vehicles as well. But it is still not used actively in heavy commercial vehicles as it is not designed for high axle loads and high steering rack force.