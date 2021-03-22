 

RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a MTWO Phase-II-contract (No. 14 / 2021)

RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a MTWO Phase-II-contract (No. 14 / 2021)

Amsterdam, Netherlands, 22 March 2021. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 5D BIM Big Data technology and MTWO Cloud technology for the construction and engineering industry, today announced the conclusion of a MTWO Phase-II-contract.

The global client is a leading manufacturer in consumer goods, with factories, logistic operations and e-commerce operations around the world. The choice for a single point of contact agile Managed Service Provider with advanced knowledge of Microsoft applications and the Microsoft Cloud was the winning argument in the choice for RIB Cloud.

Berend-Jan van Maanen, Managing Director RIB Cloud/SaaSplaza: "We have a history in enabling businesses with critical business applications like Dynamics 365 and MTWO in the Cloud. With our holding RIB Software we added out-of-the box integration across CAD design, ERP, Business Intelligence and Facility Management in our portfolio for clients. This way businesses can make better decisions by working across all data silos, with the Cloud as a solid 24/7 foundation. This is especially appealing for international businesses. We are excited to play a partner role as RIB Cloud in their continued cloud journey."

About RIB Group

RIB Software SE is an innovator in the building and construction industry. The company develops and offers cutting-edge digital technologies for construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. iTWO 4.0, RIB's flagship cloud-based platform, provides the world's first enterprise cloud technology based on 5D BIM with AI integration for construction companies, industrial companies, developers and project owners, etc. With over 50 years of experiences in the construction industry, RIB Software SE focuses on IT and engineering and becomes the pioneer in construction innovation, exploring and bringing in new thinking, new working methods and new technologies to enhance construction productivity. RIB is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany and Hong Kong, China, and listed on the prime standard Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2011. With over 2,700 talents in more than 25 countries worldwide, RIB is targeting to transform the construction industry into the most advanced and digitalized industry in the 21st century.


Disclaimer

