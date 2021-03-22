DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA to propose two new Supervisory Board members to AGM 22.03.2021 / 11:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



GEA to propose two new Supervisory Board members to AGM

Covestro China President Holly Lei and Prof. Dr. Jürgen Fleischer, Head of Institute and Director of Machines, Equipment and Process Automation at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, will be nominated for election at the Annual General Meeting

Current Supervisory Board members Jean E. Spence and Ahmad M.A. Bastaki will not stand for re-election when their tenures expire at the end of April 2021

The terms of office of the shareholder and employee representatives on the Supervisory Board are to be uniformly reduced to a maximum of four years

Düsseldorf (Germany), March 22, 2021 - The Supervisory Board of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has reached further decisions for an orderly membership transition in the Supervisory Board, following December's nomination of Klaus Helmrich as the successor to the current Chairman, Dr. Helmut Perlet. Jean E. Spence and Ahmad M.A. Bastaki have both informed the Board that they will not stand at the next election of shareholder representatives. As their successors, the Supervisory Board will nominate Holly Lei (60) and Prof. Dr. Jürgen Fleischer (60) for election at the Annual General Meeting. Resolutions recommending the appointment of both candidates have been adopted and will be put to the vote at the Annual General Meeting on April 30, 2021.

Supervisory Board Chairman Dr. Helmut Perlet says: "Jean E. Spence and Ahmad M.A. Bastaki have shown great dedication to our company for many years. We are deeply grateful for their commitment and wish them all the best for the future. At the same time, we are delighted to be able to nominate Holly Lei and Prof. Dr. Jürgen Fleischer, who are recognized experts in the international industrial landscape, as new Supervisory Board members. Both have long-standing management experience within international groups. I have no doubt that they, too, will put their extensive expertise to use at GEA."