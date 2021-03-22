 

DGAP-News GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA to propose two new Supervisory Board members to AGM

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
22.03.2021, 11:30  |  36   |   |   

DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA to propose two new Supervisory Board members to AGM

22.03.2021 / 11:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft!
Short
Basispreis 36,37€
Hebel 9,13
Ask 0,32
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 28,00€
Hebel 6,44
Ask 0,54
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.


GEA to propose two new Supervisory Board members to AGM

  • Covestro China President Holly Lei and Prof. Dr. Jürgen Fleischer, Head of Institute and Director of Machines, Equipment and Process Automation at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, will be nominated for election at the Annual General Meeting
  • Current Supervisory Board members Jean E. Spence and Ahmad M.A. Bastaki will not stand for re-election when their tenures expire at the end of April 2021
  • The terms of office of the shareholder and employee representatives on the Supervisory Board are to be uniformly reduced to a maximum of four years

Düsseldorf (Germany), March 22, 2021 - The Supervisory Board of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has reached further decisions for an orderly membership transition in the Supervisory Board, following December's nomination of Klaus Helmrich as the successor to the current Chairman, Dr. Helmut Perlet. Jean E. Spence and Ahmad M.A. Bastaki have both informed the Board that they will not stand at the next election of shareholder representatives. As their successors, the Supervisory Board will nominate Holly Lei (60) and Prof. Dr. Jürgen Fleischer (60) for election at the Annual General Meeting. Resolutions recommending the appointment of both candidates have been adopted and will be put to the vote at the Annual General Meeting on April 30, 2021.

Supervisory Board Chairman Dr. Helmut Perlet says: "Jean E. Spence and Ahmad M.A. Bastaki have shown great dedication to our company for many years. We are deeply grateful for their commitment and wish them all the best for the future. At the same time, we are delighted to be able to nominate Holly Lei and Prof. Dr. Jürgen Fleischer, who are recognized experts in the international industrial landscape, as new Supervisory Board members. Both have long-standing management experience within international groups. I have no doubt that they, too, will put their extensive expertise to use at GEA."

Seite 1 von 4
GEA Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA to propose two new Supervisory Board members to AGM DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA to propose two new Supervisory Board members to AGM 22.03.2021 / 11:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PRESS …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Evotec und Takeda gehen strategische RNA-basierte Forschungs- und Entwicklungspartnerschaft ein
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest: Mandat zur Aufstockung der bestehenden Anleihe angekündigt
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest: Bond Tap Issue Mandate announced
DGAP-News: SFC Energy and Toyota Tsusho expand their cooperation to Southeast Asia and China
EQS-News: Relief und Acer Therapeutics unterzeichnen Kooperations- und Lizenzvereinbarung zur weltweiten ...
EQS-News: Relief and Acer Therapeutics Sign Collaboration and License Agreement for Worldwide Development and ...
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE: Subsidiary futurum bank AG appoints Dr. Markus Pertlwieser to Supervisory Board
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Dexus establishes new JV to acquire interest in 1 Bligh Street Sydney
EQS-Adhoc: IPOs of Instil Bio and Connect Biopharma increase net asset value per HBM share by CHF 4.55 (+1.5%)
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG BESCHLIESST AUSGABE VON RUND 5 MIO. AKTIEN ZU EUR 1,54 PRO AKTIE IM RAHMEN EINER ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung und ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrechtsausschluss um bis zu EUR 933.070,00
DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020
DGAP-DD: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer wird neuer Partner und Haupttrikotsponsor des englischen Fußball-Clubs ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold identifiziert mittels Bohrungen ausgedehntes Goldsystem auf Projekt King ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger auf Kurs für eine erfolgreiche Transformation zu einem führenden europäischen ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA schlägt Hauptversammlung zwei weitere neue Aufsichtsratsmitglieder vor (deutsch)
11:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA schlägt Hauptversammlung zwei weitere neue Aufsichtsratsmitglieder vor
19.03.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Anleger machen Kasse
19.03.21
Aktien Frankfurt: Anleger machen Kasse am Verfallstag
19.03.21
Aktien Frankfurt: Leichte Gewinnmitnahmen am Verfalltag
19.03.21
Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Gewinnmitnahmen nach Dax-Rekordhoch
19.03.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS hebt Gea Group auf 'Buy' und Ziel auf 40 Euro
19.03.21
Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Dämpfer für den Dax nach Rekordhoch
19.03.21
UBS stuft Gea Group auf 'Buy'
18.03.21
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt Gea Group auf 'Neutral'

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
27.11.20
1.106
Mein Favorit 2006 im MDAX: GEA Group