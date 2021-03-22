 

Liberty TripAdvisor Announces Agreement to Repurchase Portion of Preferred Shares From Certares

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.03.2021   

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (“Liberty TripAdvisor”) (Nasdaq: LTRPA, LTRPB) announced today that it has entered into an agreement (the “Repurchase Agreement”) with an affiliate of Certares Management LLC (“Certares”) whereby Liberty TripAdvisor expects to repurchase in a private transaction approximately 40% of the 8% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock of Liberty TripAdvisor (“Preferred Shares”) held by Certares.

The Preferred Shares will be repurchased in exchange for a combination of:

  • $92 million value of Tripadvisor, Inc. (“Tripadvisor”) common stock, and
  • Net proceeds from a proposed new issuance by Liberty TripAdvisor of Exchangeable Senior Debentures with Tripadvisor common stock underlying (the “Exchangeable Debentures”), less
    • Approximately $35 million to fund Liberty TripAdvisor’s anticipated working capital needs for several years
    • An amount sufficient to fund interest payments anticipated under the proposed Exchangeable Debentures through March 27, 2025, the mandatory redemption date for the Preferred Shares and
    • Certain transaction expenses.

In the Repurchase Agreement, Certares has (1) agreed to permanently waive the right to cause Liberty TripAdvisor to redeem Preferred Shares (the “Put Right”) prior to the mandatory redemption date, (2) granted Liberty TripAdvisor the option to repurchase all or a portion of the remaining Preferred Shares on or after March 27, 2024 (the “Call Right”), and (3) agreed to hold the Tripadvisor shares for a period of at least six months. Liberty TripAdvisor has agreed to provide Certares with the right to transfer up to 49% of the remaining Preferred Shares outstanding following the completion of the repurchase pursuant to the Repurchase Agreement, subject to its consent. Any future transferee of Preferred Shares will be required to agree to the waiver of the Put Right and the grant of the Call Right.

“Skilled execution by Tripadvisor, despite a challenging 2020, has positioned the company well for an industry rebound and has been appreciated by the market. Certares, with their deep experience in travel, tourism and hospitality, has been a valuable partner to Tripadvisor since they made their investment in Liberty TripAdvisor a year ago,” said Greg Maffei, Liberty TripAdvisor Chairman and CEO. “We are pleased to have reached this mutually beneficial agreement, providing Certares with an attractive return on their investment while maintaining their strategic partnership and company involvement. At Liberty TripAdvisor, this stabilizes our capital structure and voting position with the permanent waiver of the put right, and enhances our ownership position with increased upside in our remaining equity stake.”

