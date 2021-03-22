 

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering of Exchangeable Senior Debentures

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.03.2021   

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (“Liberty TripAdvisor”) (NASDAQ: LTRPA, LTRPB) announced today that it intends to offer $300 million aggregate original principal amount of exchangeable senior debentures due 2051 (the “Debentures”), exchangeable for Tripadvisor, Inc. (“TRIP”) common stock, in a private offering (or up to $330 million aggregate original principal amount of Debentures if the initial purchasers for the offering exercise in full the option to purchase additional Debentures expected to be granted to them). The Debentures will be exchangeable at the option of holders during specified periods. Upon an exchange of Debentures, Liberty TripAdvisor, at its option, may deliver shares of TRIP common stock or the value thereof in cash or a combination of shares of TRIP common stock and cash.

Liberty TripAdvisor intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to fund the cash portion of the purchase price for the repurchase of Liberty TripAdvisor 8% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Preferred Shares”) in a pending private transaction (the “Certares Transaction”) with an affiliate of Certares Management LLC (“Certares”), separately announced today by Liberty TripAdvisor (and to pay fees and expenses related to such transaction) and for other general corporate purposes.

Pursuant to a repurchase agreement with Certares, in the Certares Transaction, among other things, Liberty TripAdvisor expects to repurchase approximately 40% of the Preferred Shares held by Certares, based on the closing price of shares of TRIP common stock on March 19, 2021 and assuming the initial purchasers elect to exercise in full the option to purchase additional Debentures expected to be granted to them. The number of Preferred Shares actually repurchased from Certares will depend upon the closing price of shares of TRIP common stock on the date of pricing of the proposed offering of Debentures and the amount of net proceeds from the proposed Offering (including from the potential exercise of the option expected to be granted to the initial purchasers to purchase additional Debentures). The Certares Transaction is subject to certain conditions and is expected to be completed on or about March 29, 2021 (with a portion of the Preferred Shares to be repurchased following the closing of the initial purchasers’ option to purchase additional Debentures, if exercised).

