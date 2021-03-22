 

Passage Bio Appoints Eliseo O. Salinas, M.D., MSc, as Chief Research & Development Officer

PHILADELPHIA, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PASG), a genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced it has appointed Eliseo O. Salinas, M.D., MSc, as the company’s chief research & development (R&D) officer. Dr. Salinas joins the company from Acadia Pharmaceuticals, where he served as chief scientific officer (CSO) and senior vice president, External Innovation.

“As Passage Bio continues to grow and evolve, building its pipeline of genetic medicines and transitioning to a clinical-stage company with multiple assets in the clinic, we are pleased to have someone of Eliseo’s caliber and experience lead our R&D organization,” said Bruce Goldsmith, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Passage Bio. “In the last year, we have built an immensely talented R&D team, and Eliseo is a welcome addition to support achieving our ambitious goals for advancing and expanding our pipeline. Eliseo brings deep and broad R&D experience, having worked in the pharmaceutical and biotech industry for more than three decades, much of it in R&D leadership roles at small, mid-size and large companies. He also has extensive experience in neuroscience and rare diseases, which is well aligned with our company’s focus on rare CNS disorders.”

For the last 17 years of his career, Dr. Salinas has managed R&D organizations in mid-size companies, such as Shire and Elan Pharmaceuticals, where he was executive vice president, R&D and CSO, and executive vice president, head of development and CMO, respectively. He also has managed R&D at small pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, including Adolor, StemCell Inc. and New World Laboratories. Dr. Salinas has extensive experience in the development of small molecules, biologics and cell therapy, and has been directly involved with numerous investigational new drug application submissions and 15 regulatory approvals in the United States and globally.

Dr. Salinas received his M.D. from the University of Buenos Aires, Argentina. completed his residency in psychiatry at the Clinique des Maladies Mentales et de l'Encéphale, Paris, and obtained his Master of Science in pharmacology from the Université Pierre et Marie Curie, Académie de Paris.

“Having devoted my career to developing medicines for serious conditions, I could not be happier about joining Passage Bio at this critical juncture,” said Dr. Salinas. “I look forward to working with the team as we embark on the development of three potentially transformative programs, and as we seek to progress and expand our pipeline in partnership with the esteemed Gene Therapy Program at the University of Pennsylvania. I look forward to being part of a company with such tremendous opportunity for positive impact on patients and their families.”

