MT Højgaard Holding A/S Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.
The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.
The following transactions have been executed from 15 March to 19 March 2021:
|
Number of
shares
|
Average purchase
price (DKK)
|
Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|38,420
|171.06
|6,572,317
|
1 March 2021
2 March 2021
3 March 2021
4 March 2021
5 March 2021
|
600
700
700
600
400
|
192.21
194.83
192.86
194.60
193.00
|
115,326
136,381
135,002
116,760
77,200
|Accumulated under the programme
|41,420
|7,152,986
A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 15 March to 19 March 2021 is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 41,420 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.532% of the company’s total share capital.
Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365
