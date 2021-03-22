 

Trent MacDonald, CFO of HEXO Corp, to Host AMA with the Reddit Cannalysts

OTTAWA, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEXO Corp (“HEXO”, or the “Company”) (TSX: HEXO; NYSE: HEXO) today announced Trent MacDonald, Chief Financial Officer, will host a live AMA, ‘Ask Me Anything’, on Reddit alongside the Cannalysts, who manage one of Reddit’s most popular locations for Cannabis Insights and Analysis, on March 24, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Participants can visit this page to access the live AMA, and are encouraged to submit questions of their own during the 90 minute session.

About Hexo Corp (TSX: HEXO; NYSE: HEXO)

HEXO Corp is an award-winning consumer packaged goods cannabis company that creates and distributes innovative products to serve the global cannabis market. The Company serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. For more information please visit hexocorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are based on certain expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events, or for any other reason.

Investor Relations:
invest@hexo.com
www.hexocorp.com

Media Relations:
(819) 317-0526
media@hexo.com




