Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.

During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 15 March 2021 to 19 March 2021:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 34,876 435,891,271

15 March 2021 230 13,249.3043 3,047,340

16 March 2021 220 13,327.2727 2,932,000

17 March 2021 230 13,352.7826 3,071,140

18 March 2021 220 13,684.6364 3,010,620

19 March 2021 220 13,894.5455 3,056,800

Total 15-19 March 2021 1,120 15,117,900

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 19 March 2021* 1,187 13,498.1250 16,022,274