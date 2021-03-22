 

CentralNic Partners with JISC to Support Critical UK Domain Infrastructure

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.03.2021   

LONDON, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CentralNic plc (AIM: CNIC), the fastest-growing company in the domain name industry, with over 45 million domains using its platforms, has been awarded a significant project by Jisc, the UK not-for-profit company whose role is to support UK higher and further education and research.

The project is to supply and support registry management software to underpin the domain name infrastructure of some of the UK's most critical domain extensions, including .ac.uk, .gov.uk, .gov.scot, .gov.wales and .llyw.cymru.

"We are thrilled to have been awarded this project by Jisc," said Gavin Brown, Head of CentralNic's Registry Services division. "CentralNic's registry software is the most sophisticated solution for domain registry management. This project win is doubly exciting for CentralNic.  As a UK-headquartered company, we are proud to be supplying the software platform that supports the Janet Network, which is crucial to UK education and research."

The project, which will run for a minimum of three years, will see the installation of CentralNic's registry software and the management of .gov.uk, .gov.scot, .gov.wales and .llyw.cymru domain names globally under the administration of Jisc.

"We selected CentralNic to provide the software that supports our domain name infrastructure because of its excellent technical capability and also because of its impressive track-record," said Steve Kennett, Executive director of e-infrastructure at Jisc. "Having operated for more than 20 years, CentralNic's software platform already supports more than 20 million domain names and hosts nearly 50% of all new-style domain names globally. This proven stability and CentralNic's clear understanding of our requirements made it the obvious choice for technology partner."  

About CentralNic Group plc 
CentralNic (AIM: CNIC) is a global company listed on the London stock exchange that drives the growth of the global digital economy by developing and managing software platforms allowing businesses to buy subscriptions to domain names and related services, including protecting their brands online. In addition to providing core infrastructure services for the internet, CentralNic is a leader in protecting internet users through its sophisticated software, dedicated anti-abuse teams, and partnerships with such entities as the Global Cyber Alliance.

CentralNic's Brand Services companies offer a range of domain portfolio management and brand protection services to companies around the world, from small businesses to some of the largest companies in the world.

For more information, please visit www.centralnicgroup.com

About JISC
Jisc's vision is for the UK to be the most digitally advanced education and research nation in the world. At its heart is the super-fast national research and education network, Janet, with built-in cyber security protection. Jisc also provides technology solutions for its members (colleges, universities and research centres) and customers (public sector bodies), helps members save time and money by negotiating sector-wide deals and provides advice and practical assistance on digital technology. Jisc is funded by the UK higher and further education and research funding bodies and member institutions. For more information, contact faye.holst@jisc.ac.uk, or call 07443 983571.

Media contact: media@centralnic.com

 



