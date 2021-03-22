 

New Vision and Analysis Capability Improves Autonomy and Safety of Elbit Systems' Seagull USV

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.03.2021, 12:12  |  50   |   |   

HAIFA, Israel, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elbit Systems introduces new technologies on-board the Seagull Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) further enhancing its capability to operate autonomously in a busy maritime environment and to overcome communication challenges.

A 360-degrees Panoramic Video System with an Automatic Target Recognition capability and a patented Automatic Navigation System, complement the USV's Sense and Avoid capability, enabling the vessel to operate in compliance with the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea 1972 (COLREGs). This enables the Seagull USV to operate safely in dense harbors, at sea with heavy traffic and autonomously complete missions even without communications with the control station.

Seagull is a multi-mission USV that features a modular mission payload suite supporting Anti-Submarine Warfare, Mine Countermeasure missions, Electronic Warfare, Maritime Security, underwater surveys and other missions using the same vessel, mission control system and data links.

The Seagull USV is in service with the Israeli Navy since 2017 and is currently in the production and deployment phase internationally.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land, and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ("C4ISR"), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios and cyber-based systems and munitions. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems.

For additional information, visit: https://elbitsystems.com, follow us on Twitter or visit our official Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn Channels.

Video - https://youtu.be/iCe-6PFAEZI

Elbit Systems Contacts:

David Vaaknin
VP, Head of Corporate Communications
Tel.: +972-77-2946691
Cell: +972-52-8000403
david.vaaknin@elbitsystems.com

Dana Tal-Noyman
Manager, International Corporate Communications
Tel.: +972-77-2948809
Cell: +972-54-9998809
dana.tal@elbitsystems.com

Elbit Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Vision and Analysis Capability Improves Autonomy and Safety of Elbit Systems' Seagull USV HAIFA, Israel, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Elbit Systems introduces new technologies on-board the Seagull Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) further enhancing its capability to operate autonomously in a busy maritime environment and to overcome …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
IBM Launches Fourth Annual Call for Code Global Challenge to Tackle Existential Threat of Climate ...
OPPO Reno5 series named the official smartphone partner of PUBG MOBILE Esports in the MEA region ...
Picosun trusts in augmented reality for refined customer support
Mindtree Partners with Knauf to Drive its IT Transformation Initiatives
Healthcare Patent Filing Outsourcing Market Size Worth $1.8 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Avaya Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for Seizing Growth Opportunities with its Robust Portfolio of ...
Airly raises $3.3m from marquee tech investors to address the air quality health crisis
Automotive Steering System Market worth $36.9 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Cygnet Infotech launches the latest version of Cygnature - an E-signing solution for all businesses
Sonata Software to tap the Customer Experience (CX) Market to fuel growth
Titel
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Why Canada is Becoming a Hub for Psychedelics Research and Development
Gold Prices Hold Steady Amidst Burgeoning Manufacturing Activity
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
Subversive Acquisition LP Announces Filing of Final Prospectus and Mailing of Information Circular ...
Overline Launches 'Interchange,' Its Cross-Chain Trading Platform With 95% Lower Fees Than Its ...
Increasing Support Could Boost the Mobile Gaming Industry
Microba Life Sciences partners with Unilever to target sleep through the gut microbiome
Nordic Nanovector Appoints Experienced Pharmaceutical Company Leader Peter L. Braun as Chief ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in GTT Communications, Inc. ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area